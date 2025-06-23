Cardi B apologizes to Atlantic Records in an Instagram story after her new single touches no. 1 on Apple Music

On Sunday, June 22, Cardi B posted a video of herself on her Instagram story, talking about her latest release, Outside, peaking atop Apple Music. She said:

"I don't know what's gonna happen to this country tomorrow, but I know we went number 1 today!"

In a subsequent story, the WAP rapper said she owed an apology to Atlantic Records—the record label she's signed to—adding:

"I'm going to publicly apologize to Atlantic because I was being very bratty, very mean, very nasty, Cause I really didn't want to drop the song. But they was like 'No b*tch, you're gonna drop this f*cking song.' I was giving so much pushback, but we dropped it, and it's going amazing."

Cardi went on to say that her label was now having a big "I told you so" moment. The Bongos rapper dropped her first single of 2025, Outside, last week on June 19. As reported by People, Cardi B took to her Instagram story to share the story behind the song, saying:

"I made this song a few months ago when I was very, very angry. I had to change some bars because I was angry, honey... If y’all wouldn’t have asked for it, I wouldn’t have put it out."

Since the song's release, many fans have speculated that Outside is directed at the rapper's estranged husband, Offset. The rapper filed for divorce from the Migos rapper in August 2024.

The couple shares three children, with the Please Me rapper welcoming their third daughter shortly after the divorce announcement in September 2024.

Cardi B teased her second album in a cryptic Instagram post

Following the success of her latest single, the Drip rapper posted a cryptic video to Instagram. In the clip, Cardi B was seen wearing a black off-shoulder gown paired with matching full-length gloves. Attached to the bust of her gown was a montage of multiple flying ravens, with a real raven perched upon her hand.

In the soundtrack of the video, the Rodeo rapper said:

"Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, life, and loss. Seven years I gave them grace, but now, I give them hell. And power's not given, it's taken. I'm shedding feathers and no more tears. I'm not back, I'm beyond. I'm not your villain, I'm your karma. The time is here, the time is now."

The video ended with Cardi B saying she had an announcement to make on Monday, June 23. Fans have begun speculating that the rapper may be dropping details of her sophomore album, drawing from her reference to seven years.

For the unversed, Cardi dropped her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, seven years ago, in April 2018.

Following her divorce proceedings with Offset, Cardi B has been romantically linked to NFL player Stefon Diggs. The two have been spotted together multiple times in 2025, including at Coachella 2025, the Met Gala afterparty, and Knicks games.

