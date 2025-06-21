Stefon Diggs posts screenshot of Cardi B's manicured nails on his mobile home screen, urging the rapper to post more about him

On June 20, 2025, NFL player Stefon Diggs took to his Instagram Story to indulge in social media PDA with Cardi B. The NFL player posted a black and white picture of Cardi's eyes, followed by an image of her manicured hands that had his name written on the nails.

“Let em know that you mine you should post more,” Stefon wrote, urging Cardi to post more photos with him.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B recently made their relationship Instagram official after the latter posted a carousel of pictures on June 2, 2025, with the caption "Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six." The pair had already made several public appearances until then.

Shortly after Stefon urged his girlfriend to post more, Cardi B took to her Instagram Story on the same day and shared an image of her wrapping her arm around the NFL player. She also attached Janet Jackson's 1986 track Funny How Time Flies (When You're Having Fun) to the IG story featuring her and Stefon.

Cardi's IG story with Stefon Diggs (Image via Instagram/ @Cardi B)

In addition to displaying their affection for each other on Instagram, Cardi reportedly referred to Stefon Diggs indirectly on her new single, Outside. In the track released on June 20, 2025, she raps:

“Do you how you do me, bet you we won’t speak again / Favorite player from your favorite team, he in my DM.”

Another verse seemingly referring to Stefon states:

"I’m so small and tiny, he so big and tall / Might let him dunk this p*ssy like he dunk the ball.”

Cardi B calls out Rory Farrell for commenting on her relationship with Stefon Diggs

Rory Farrell of the New Rory & Mal podcast made a comment on Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' relationship shortly after the couple was spotted at a Knicks playoff game.

In the podcast episode dated May 16, 2025, Rory Farrell and his co-host Demaris were discussing how women quickly discredit each other. They cited how many women were defending Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting case and questioning Cassie Ventura's testimony at Diddy's trial. At one point, Demaris said "hold ni**as accountable bro", to which Rory said:

"Are you holding Cardi accountable?"

After the clip of the podcast went viral, Cardi sent a lengthy message to her fans on her Instagram broadcast channel called 'BG Secret Society.' She mentioned that she did not want any sympathy because she lived and learned, adding she had been through "soo much s*it" in her life.

“I don’t tell my story and put these nasty bitches on blast ‘cause I seen God handle every woman and man that put tears in my eyes and pain in my heart (in the worst way). When a white man like Rory talkin about I need to be held accountable for s*it he don’t know one thing about really makes me see red,” Cardi B wrote.

Cardi's message addressing Rory's comment (Image via X/ @@2Cool2Blog)

The female rapper mentioned that the current series of events was her trying to take baby steps to feeling happy. She stated that she was in love with her life, her career, and her three children. She ended the lengthy message on an angry note, addressing Rory Farrell, stating:

"STFU you white b***h before I light a match up your a**."

In other news, Cardi's release of a new single has enhanced excitement for her sophomore album among her fans. The rapper has not released any particulars about the same, except for hinting that her upcoming project has "really good" features.

