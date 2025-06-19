"That boy playin DIRTY" — Internet reacts to Offset being reportedly spotted at a club with Stefon Diggs’ ex-girlfriend, Sky Marlene 

Things haven't been amicable between Offset and Cardi B ever since they announced their divorce in July 2024. While the former couple has engaged in multiple public showdowns against each other, Cardi B has recently gone Instagram official with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

However, on June 18, 2025, X page @Raindropsmedia1 reported that Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was reportedly spotted with Stefon Diggs' ex-girlfriend, Sky Marlene, at a club. The post mentions that the news comes from multiple sources, like Live Bitez.

The X post has garnered over 6 million views at the time of this writing, and netizens quickly took to the social media platform to express their opinions on the alleged link-up. Commenting on the same, an X user referred to Cardi's ex-husband and tweeted:

"that boy playin DIRTY"

gu̸c̸c̸i̸fe̸r @____selah LINK that boy playin DIRTY

"Going ex for ex is crazy 🤣," an X user commented.

"Weak get back because she don’t have his kids and she’s not an ex wife," another X user mentioned.

"This is childish and tired. I’m so tired of hearing about these people, fr. 😩," an internet user stated.

"He just keep showing that he is bothered instead of moving on. Bro is a child," another internet user said.

Moreover, some internet users also claimed that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were happy together, so they wouldn't bother if Cephus was trying to get back at them:

"Offset pulling a "chess move" with Sky Marlene while Cardi’s out here winning at life with Diggs? 😂 This love triangle’s got more twists than a reality TV finale! Who’s next—someone call Travis Scott to complete the remix!" an X user tweeted.

"nobody care cardi and stefon diggs is living their best life with each other like," a netizen remarked.

"Offset is so petty for dating Stefon Diggs' ex-girlfriend in trying to get back at Cardi for leaving him after he cheated for years. Cardi and Stefon have millions & Offset does not," another netizen expressed.

Offset reportedly reacts to Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' relationship: Details explored

Shortly after Offset's former partner, Cardi B, went Instagram official with Stefon Diggs on June 2, 2025, the Open It Up rapper posted and then deleted a tweet stating, "Good roll out n PR."

As per Page Six's report dated June 2, 2025, Offset also posted a GIF of a man throwing a basketball with the text:

“Today I’ll pass.”

While the rapper did not mention either Cardi B or Stefon Diggs in his tweets, netizens and multiple media portals speculated that his posts were directed at the new couple.

Moreover, Stefon Diggs took to his Instagram Story on June 2, 2025, and shared a black-and-white image of himself catching a football, which was speculated to be a clapback at Offset's reported dig at the NFL player and Cardi B.

Additionally, in another instance dated June 3, 2025, Cephus deactivated his social media accounts after spiraling over Stefon Diggs, getting matching braids with his and Cardi's son, Wave.

As per Page Six's June 3, 2025, report, Wave has been sporting braids in his hair since April 2025, while Stefon Diggs debuted the hairstyle on June 2, 2025, while working out with his New England Patriots teammates in Foxborough.

Reportedly reacting to his son and Stefon Diggs sporting similar hairstyles, Cephus took to Instagram on June 3, 2025, and wrote:

“Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out,”

In another tweet, the Clout rapper wrote:

“Idc how I look trolling wit my kid ends bad.”

Shortly after the tweets, the rapper deactivated his Instagram and X accounts.

Offset and Cardi got married in September 2017, followed by a divorce filing in 2020. However, the former couple reconciled after that and filed for divorce in 2024. The ex-couple shares three children: daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, son Wave Set Cephus, and infant daughter Blossom Belles.

