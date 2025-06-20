“People started hating me for me”— Chappell Roan opens up about feeling hurt by public backlash

Chappell Roan has opened up about the emotional weight of public criticism, especially when it moves beyond her music and becomes personal. In a candid conversation with SZA for Interview Magazine, published on June 17, 2025. Roan interviewed SZA for the cover story of the magazine on April 7, 2025.

Chappell Roan, born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, talked about how being misunderstood has affected her sense of self. Known for speaking out on issues ranging from toxic fan behavior to media treatment, Roan acknowledged that recent backlash has hit differently.

“I didn’t [care] until people started hating me for me and not for my art," she said.

SZA, whom Chappell Roan was interviewing, said she felt the same.

“I tried to tell myself that I didn’t care what people were saying about me, but it was so weird that I was being misperceived so far from who I am,” SZA said.

Roan agreed, saying

“It makes me cry. I don’t know if it will ever feel okay to hear someone say something really hateful about me.”

Chappell Roan and SZA talk about facing public backlash

Chappell Roan told SZA that criticism about her personality has affected her more than criticism about her music.

“When it’s not about my art anymore, it’s like, 'They hate me because I’m Kayleigh, not because they hate the songs that I make'... When things are taken out of context, people assume so much about you. I didn’t realize I’d care so much.”

The Missorui-born popstar added that criticism of her music doesn’t bother her as much. However, when it comes to people’s opinions about her personally, the reaction has been more difficult to manage.

"When it comes to my art, I’m like, “B***h, you can think whatever you want. You are allowed to hate it with all your guts.” But when it comes to me and my personality, it’s like, “Damn. Am I the most insufferable b***h of our generation?”" she said.

Chappell Roan performs onstage during Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 (Image via Getty)

SZA, who has dealt with scrutiny similar to what Chappell Roan has, said that she often feels misrepresented because public perception can sometimes seem based on isolated moments rather than the full picture, and artists sometimes don't get a second chance to rebuild their image. SZA added that the misinterpretations and the reactions are often hurtful and devastating to deal with.

"You don’t get another time to make a second impression. People just take that s**t and go and build your identity. And it’s excruciating, and it’s hurtful, and it is devastating. And I do be crying," SZA stated.

In the same interview, Chappell Roan discussed how she’s been navigating the consequences of being outspoken and how she's handling the backlash, saying:

“I will yell at a b***h on the carpet. I think that right now in my career, I’m just trying to see if the way I’ve been doing it is sustainable. Am I okay with the backlash of speaking my mind? That’s where I am right now.”

SZA, however, applauded Chappell Roan for her stance and for speaking up, saying that she's "inspired" by Roan for setting a precedent for women and artists alike.

"And I think it’s very, very important that you continue saying that shit and speaking for all of us. I’m always surprised and warmed by the agency you have over yourself and over this space," she said.

Chappell Roan also referred to moments in 2024 when she confronted photographers at two separate events. Although the interview didn’t go into detail about those incidents, Roan said that she feels she is following her instincts.

SZA talks about connections and inspirations in the industry

In their conversation, SZA and Chappell Roan talked about how friendships form within the music industry. SZA shared that while she enjoys meeting new people, she has never actively sought out friends— she sometimes feels "oddly drawn" to one person.

She gave the example of her friendship with Lizzo, which began in 2013 when they were on the same tour. SZA asked if Lizzo would like to come home while they were driving out to Lake Michigan, and the two ended up getting drunk and hanging out.

Over the years, as their careers grew, their friendship continued. SZA said she was recently at Lizzo's home, too, and that she felt what friendship is about while hanging out with her.

“we just laid in the yard and did nothing, and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is what the f**k friendship is about’,” she noted.

SZA also said she's managed to carve out her own space in the world, and it is because of the support of her fellow artists, including Chappell Roan, rappers Doja Cat, Doechii, and Aliyah's Interlude.

SZA also mentioned her upcoming stadium performances with West Coast rapper Kendrick Lamar on the Grand National Tour, saying she's anxious because she's never done a stadium tour before, and that she hopes she can keep up with the "energy."

"I’ve never been on a f*****g stadium tour before. There’s so much fear. 'Am I going to feel the crowd so far away from me versus being in a smaller venue?'" she stated.

SZA and Kendrick Lamar perform on stage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 202 (Image via Getty)

More about Chappell Roan and SZA's conversation

The conversation between SZA and Chappell Roan touched on topics ranging from childhood experiences to spirituality and the creative process. SZA described how her spirituality evolved alongside her career, and she gradually realized that her intuition had always guided her.

Chappell Roan agreed that curiosity and spirituality often go hand in hand. She shared that her curiosity had led her to explore drag culture and embrace her identity, which in turn shaped her career.

The two artists also spoke about their childhoods, with SZA recalling how she kept manila folders of other people’s secrets and Roan talking about being a “weird child.” They both said they often felt like outsiders growing up.

