How did Lizzo lose weight? Singer slams critics calling her skinny, says she’s still big and “well over 200 pounds” 

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo has once again taken a stand against body shaming, addressing critics who have commented on her recent weight loss. Lizzo joined The Breakfast Club on May 12, 2025. The singer went on to reveal her “weight release” process, something that started with cleansing her mind and getting rid of the negative energy in her life.

Lizzo started losing weight by making healthier lifestyle modifications, such as a plant-based, high-protein diet, and doing Pilates in her daily schedule.

“I think I had to start with cleaning out my mind and my energy and clearing out all of the negativity around me. And I feel like I released so much I was holding on."

She said:

“I do call it a weight release because [when] it started, I got snatched here first. And then my body just followed suit so I do feel amazing.”

Co-host Charlamagne Tha God asserted that he no longer sees her as “big” anymore.

“I am big,” she said. “What we talking about? Baby, I’m big.”

The singer added:

“The Internet is like, ‘Oh Lizzo’s skinny now,'” she said. “I am well over 200 pounds, do you know what I’m saying? I’m 5-foot-9. I got double-numbered pants on now.”

Despite her openness and efforts to care for her health, she has been subject to criticism from several fans. She has been questioned for leaving the body-positive movement, as some doubt whether her weight loss was a failure to accept the “plus-size” label that she had promoted for years.

Inside Lizzo’s health journey

Lizzo’s weight loss journey did not begin with the intent to meet society's standards but instead to focus on her well-being. The singer, who has always advocated self-love, made it clear that she was not dieting to fit into a mold but rather to promote her health and happiness. In January 2024, Lizzo started making healthier lifestyle modifications, such as switching to a plant-based, high-protein diet, including strength training, and doing Pilates in her daily schedule.

By January 2025, Lizzo had made tremendous improvements, such as a loss of body fat by 16% and a reduction of her Body Mass Index by 10.5 points. However, despite the positive health milestones, she has consistently managed to stress that her transformation is not about fitting into a certain size but about feeling strong and confident. Her message has always been focused on being more concerned with mental and physical health, as opposed to believing in superficial judgments.

She stated in a heartfelt TikTok video in early May 2023:

“Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don't look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body. My body is gonna change, everyone's bodies change. That's life."

The 36-year-old artist further shared that, although she looks changed, she is “well over 200 pounds” and still loves her body.

"Y'all are making such a commotion for a b***h that's still obese."

The artist continues on her journey of body positivity, mental health, and self-love, teaching that the path to health and happiness is an individual one for all. Her contribution to the discussion concerning body image and her dedication to personal acceptance have truly been an inspiration.

