What did Lizzo say about The Bible? Singer sparks controversy with recent comments

American singer and rapper Lizzo is currently trending after her remarks about the Holy Bible went viral. During a TikTok Live on May 7, 2025, the 37-year-old stated that the Bible is a “historical document,” without any factual basis.
“I read the entire Bible front to back. All these people don’t realize. Exactly, let them know that I sing gospel music, honey. Not the exact genre, but… The Bible to me is a historical document…”
Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, continued by saying that the Old Testament comprises “a lot of genealogy, there’s a lot of historical events that are documented.” As for the New Testament, the singer claimed it is a “book written by prophets” who “found these scrolls and brought them together” to make “one document,” or rather “one book.”
In the wake of her comments, Lizzo is now facing controversy. Users online are calling her out for speaking out about the Holy Bible, with many saying she should have kept her opinions to herself.
More about Lizzo’s latest remarks on the Bible
On Wednesday, Lizzo went live on social media and claimed that the Bible was powerful, but was made up of a “lot of people’s interpretations of history, metaphors,” especially in the New Testament. She added that the New Testament is a lot of people’s “personal accounts,” preachings from “prophets, followers of Christ,” who all “took all of these books and made one book, the Bible.”
About the Old Testament, the Juice artist stated that it is a “lot of genealogical and historical documentation.” She concluded her statement by saying she read the Bible “intellectually.” Notably, the singer grew up attending the Church of God in Christ (COGIC), which is an international Holiness-Pentecostal Christian denomination.
Lizzo recently opened up about her weight loss journey
Over the years, Lizzo has been in the news for promoting body positivity. For instance, during her April 7, 2025, appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, she shared her spiritual and physical routine that helped her with her body transformation journey.
She admitted that while her lifestyle change helped her in her weight loss journey, she continues to be a champion of body inclusivity and help women embrace their shapes and sizes. Later that month, on April 22, 2025, she appeared on TikTok Live and further gave updates about her journey. She noted avoiding “sugary stuff” in the morning and rather choosing something “super savory.”
“So, everybody's body is different. Find out what works for you. I believe what works across the board, science-wise, is calories in versus calories out. That's just how the human body works,” she told her viewers.
The Grammy winner shared she didn’t believe in counting calories, but stopped “binging” and used it as a “tool” to not only shift her weight but also “fight against the American food system.”
Jefferson added that for years, she couldn’t get her anxiety under control, which became detrimental to her health. However, since 2023, she has tried to calm herself down through meditation, isolation, mindfulness techniques, and just “focused” on herself.
However, the Houston-based artist noted that she still identified as a “fat Black woman” and would continue to do so.
Recently, Lizzo turned heads after walking the 2025 Met Gala red carpet in a black and white mermaid gown, bolero jacket, blond hairdo, matching manicure, dark lips, and diamond-studded bracelet. She, like the other attendees, celebrated this year’s theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”