Usher has a 3-word response to Sabrina Carpenter's father commenting "weird" beneath a photo of singer feeding cherries to his daughter at Met Gala 

On May 7, 2025, Sabrina Carpenter posted a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from the 2025 Met Gala. One of the pictures featured her father's hilarious response to Usher feeding his daughter cherries.

The screenshot in the carousel is a text from Sabrina's father, who sent her the link to an X post with a photo of Usher holding cherries for the Espresso singer to eat. Her father's response accompanied the link, stating, "? Weird". Reacting to the same, Usher wrote under Sabrina's IG post:

"Apologies Mr Carpenter 😅🍒"

Sabrina Carpenter wore a burgundy, tuxedo-style outfit to this year's Met, which featured a white collar paired with shimmering buttons. She accessorized her look with diamond rings, earrings, and a glittering collar lapel pin, all complemented by high heels.

During her interview with Vogue at the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet, Sabrina revealed that her outfit was by Louis Vuitton and the brand's men's creative director, Pharrell. The singer mentioned that she had been a fan of Pharrell's and it had been her dream to be styled in his ensemble for this year's Met.

Talking about another element of her styling, Sabrina added:

"He (Pharrell) was like, you're quite short, so no pants for you. So here we are. Yeah, super high shoes,that's a staple for me in my life. Almost fell, too. Living life on the edge tonight."

The singer expressed her excitement about seeing everyone's creations and shared a quirky comment about never having visited the Met bathroom due to her outfits. She informed the Vogue reporter that "tonight might be the night," stating that while she assumes it will resemble a typical museum bathroom, she wanted to reveal what it looks like.

Sabrina Carpenter adds a country twist to Please Please Please with Dolly Parton

Sabrina Carpenter released "Please Please Please" in 2024, and the track garnered immense popularity not only because of the song's lyrics and the singer's skills but also due to its music video featuring Sabrina's then-beau, Barry Keoghan.

In an interview with CBS dated October 2024, Sabrina commented on why she chose Keoghan for the music video, stating:

“I, genuinely—like, a not-even-biased opinion—I was like, ‘Who’s the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?’ And he was next to me, in a chair,”

However, the pair reportedly went on a break in December 2024, according to a source's report to PEOPLE. Additionally, the two haven't been seen together since, and neither has commented on their relationship any longer.

On February 14, 2025, Sabrina Carpenter released a country version of Please Please Please with none other than country pop fame Dolly Parton. The song's original video revolves around Barry Keoghan being a criminal and Sabrina falling in love with him after he's released from jail.

However, after he returns to his old ways and is re-arrested, she binds him to a chair, tapes his mouth shut, and leaves him in a warehouse, planting a kiss on his lips beforehand. In the music video for the country version of the song, Parton and Sabrina hit the road in a truck as they sing the track.

The video also features a police chase and moments between the singers, like Dolly Parton lighting up a smoke for Sabrina Carpenter. In the end, the camera pans to a handcuffed male at the back of the truck wearing the same outfit as Barry Keoghan in the song's previous video.

In other news, Sabrina Carpenter made a surprise appearance at Quinta Brunson's SNL Musical Monologue on May 3, 2025, when the latter was singing about the benefits of being short.

