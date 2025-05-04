"My short queens" — Netizens react as Sabrina Carpenter makes a surprise appearance during Quinta Brunson's SNL monologue

Sabrina Carpenter joined Quinta Brunson during her Saturday Night Live monologue on May 3, 2025. Brunson, hosting SNL for the second time, kicked off her monologue by joking about her stature.

Ad

“I’m proof you can do anything you put your mind to, even if people look down on you… literally because you’re only 4’11,” the actress said.

Quinta Brunson then launched into a song celebrating "shorties," name-dropping figures like Simone Biles and Tom Holland. Sabrina Carpenter emerged mid-performance. When asked what the singer was doing on the SNL stage, she joked:

"You were talking about being short, so I thought I'd stop by."

Ad

Trending

Ad

@SpencerAlthouse took to X to share a clip of Brunson and Carpenter's interaction, and fans flooded the comment section by reacting to it. One user wrote:

“My short queens”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) praised the duo, and some even called for a sapphic rom-com starring both.

"I love my fellow short queens," said a user.

"Self awareness>>> You'd not believe that they're both wearing heels in this," expressed one user.

"So are we gonna get a sapphic romcom about two short ladies or WHAT I’m BEGGING," requested another.

Ad

Others critiqued Carpenter's vocal delivery or suggested Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan as an alternative guest.

"Oh. She doesn’t have a great voice" stated a user.

"This was a missed opportunity to bring Nicola Coughlan on the show too" said one user.

"now a longer version but with nicola coughlan please, another commented.

Height-themed humor and sketches anchor Quinta Brunson's second SNL hosting gig

Ad

Quinta Brunson's May 3 episode marked her return to SNL after hosting for the first time in April 2023. Alongside Sabrina Carpenter's cameo, she participated in sketches parodying historical figures (Harriet Tubman), bizarre insurance policies, and corporate leadership seminars.

Musical guest Benson Boone, 22, performed tracks from his album American Heart, including Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else. The Abbott Elementary creator referenced her height multiple times, noting NBC once suggested casting her as a child on her own show.

Ad

Sabrina Carpenter's unannounced appearance leaned into the theme, with the pair joking about eating short ribs and reading short stories.

"When you eat short rib, does it just taste like rib?" Brusnson jokingly asked Sabrina.

The Espresso singer replied in the affirmative after saying she had "never thought about it like that." Sabrina continued their "one shorty to another" interaction, asking the Emmy-winning actress:

"When you read short stories, do they feel like novels."

Ad

Quinta Brunson replied:

"Yes! Finally, someone who understands. But being short isn't all bad."

And then Marcello Hernandez and Dwyane Wade joined them to sing:

"We've been the same height since kindergarten. Life is just more fun when you're fun size."

Brunson's previous SNL episode in 2023 featured a Wednesday-inspired sketch with Jenna Ortega.

Walton Goggins will host the Saturday Night Live episode on May 10, 2025, in his debut with musical guest Arcade Fire.

In other news, Abbott Elementary, created by and starring Quinta Brunson, completed its season 4 on April 16, 2025. The school comedy was renewed for a fifth season in January 2025. On the other hand, Sabrina Carpenter is on her Short n' Sweet Tour that kicked off on September 23, 2024. It will conclude on November 23, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anila Ghufran Covering all about Korean entertainment, food trends and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 7+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.



Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.



Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.



Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats. Know More