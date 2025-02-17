5 best Benson Boone songs of all time

Benson Boone is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who first gained public attention in 2021 through American Idol. Though he withdrew from the competition early, his talent caught the eye of Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, who signed him to his label, Night Street Records, under Warner Records. Boone made waves with his debut single, Ghost Town, which became a viral hit and landed on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the start of his rise in the music industry.

Boone has since continued to captivate audiences with his heartfelt lyrics, emotive vocals, and piano-driven melodies. His subsequent singles, including Beautiful Things, have solidified his reputation as a rising pop star, earning him millions of streams worldwide. With a knack for blending vulnerability and powerful storytelling, Boone has positioned himself as one of the most promising young artists in contemporary music.

Here are Benson Boone's five most-streamed songs on Spotify.

Top-streamed Benson Boone songs on Spotify

1) Beautiful Things – 1,814,142,430 Streams

At the 67th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

Beautiful Things became Benson Boone's biggest hit after being released as the lead single from his debut studio album Fireworks & Rollerblades on January 19, 2024. The song combines pop rock and alternative genres with Boone's trademark soaring vocals. Lyrically, it explores the dread of losing something valuable—a meditation on love, vulnerability, and the transient aspect of life—and has struck a chord with listeners all around the world.

Its commercial success is evidenced by over 1.8 billion Spotify streams, proving the single as a career-defining event for Boone. The beautiful melody, along with emotional lyricism and polished production, gives a sense of hope and despair. The emotional intensity pushed the song to international chart success and cemented Beautiful Things as an enduring hymn for those who see beauty in life's fleetingness.

2) In The Stars – 982,656,807 Streams

In The Stars was released on April 29, 2022, via Night Street Records and originally featured on the EP Walk Me Home.... This single delves into themes of grief and longing, inspired in part by the loss of Boone's great-grandmother. The track's gentle piano arrangement and soulful delivery invite listeners into a reflective space where personal loss is transformed into an artful expression of remembrance and hope.

Amassing nearly one billion streams on Spotify, the song has struck a universal chord with audiences worldwide. Its graceful balance between somber verses and a soaring, cathartic chorus demonstrates Boone's unique talent for turning pain into poignant music. In The Stars remains celebrated for its ability to capture the tender, sometimes bittersweet nature of holding onto memories even after loss.

3) Slow It Down – 640,629,055 Streams

At the iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One (Image via Getty)

Slow It Down is an introspective single from the 2024 album Fireworks & Rollerblades. The song highlights Benson Boone's softer side, combining relaxing, minimalist music with thoughtful lyrics to encourage listeners to pause and appreciate the present. Its minimalist production emphasizes Boone's intimate vocal delivery, evoking a sense of tranquility amidst the chaos of everyday life.

With over 640 million Spotify streams, Slow It Down demonstrates Boone's flexibility as an artist. The song's soft piano soundtrack and serious, thoughtful lyrics make for a truly personal listening experience. Its continuing popularity stems from the fact that sometimes embracing simplicity and taking a minute to breathe is the most impactful statement you can make.

4) Ghost Town – 494,034,297 Streams

At the iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One (Image via Getty)

Released in October 2021, Ghost Town was the breakout single that introduced Benson Boone to a wider audience. Featured on his early EP Walk Me Home... and later included in his evolving discography, the song is characterized by its raw, emotional storytelling. The lyrics navigate the bittersweet end of a relationship—capturing the sadness of loss and the quiet acceptance that follows—setting the stage for Boone's future musical explorations.

Accumulating nearly 500 million streams on Spotify, Ghost Town became a fan favorite for its atmospheric production and honest, heartfelt delivery. The track's haunting melody and reflective narrative resonated with listeners, establishing Benson Boone as a rising star capable of expressing complex emotions through his music. Its success marked a pivotal moment in his career and laid the groundwork for the thematic depth found in his subsequent releases.

5) Cry – 164,152,541 Streams

Though Cry has received the least listens among his greatest singles (about 164 million on Spotify), it is still one of Benson Boone's most intensely emotional compositions. This single, released in 2024, digs into the agony of heartbreak, providing an unedited view of vulnerability and emotional pain. Its simple arrangement and powerful vocal performance let Boone's genuine emotions take center stage, fostering an intimate connection with listeners who have suffered similar losses.

Moreover, the song's candid narrative and moving delivery act as a therapeutic expression of sorrow, transforming personal anguish into art. Cry demonstrates Boone's ability to translate the universality of sadness into a memorable and affecting musical experience. Its emotional weight and raw honesty appeal to listeners, proving that genuine connection can come from our most vulnerable times.

Benson Boone has carved out a niche in the music industry with his quite sentimental tunes. From In The Stars to Beautiful Things, his music speaks to millions. Boone's ability to transform raw emotions into beautiful melodies has helped him become one of today's most streamed artists.

With billions of Spotify streams, Benson Boone's influence in the business is apparent. These five songs are his best work, demonstrating his talent and connection with listeners. As his career progresses, fans look forward to more hits.

