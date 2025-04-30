"Blonde will forever be a class" — Internet reacts as Sabrina Carpenter stuns for Versace ad campaign

Italian luxury fashion brand Versace shared a video for an ad campaign, featuring popstar Sabrina Carpenter. Directed by Carlijn Jacobs, this was the second Versace campaign for the 25-year-old singer. The ad featured the following items from the design label: the Versace Tag Bowling Metallic Shoulder Bag, the Versace Tag Bowling Shoulder Bag.

According to the official website of the luxury brand, the products used in the ad belonged to their "Women's La Vacanza Collection". The brand further described the collection by stating:

"Italian for 'vacation', the La Vacanza women’s collection proposes styles for the summer season, including cocktail dresses, denim, beachwear, and accessories featuring seasonal Underwater Barocco print, Safety Pin styles and more."

The latest ad campaign garnered massive attention from fans. The social media platforms got flooded with compliments from several netizens. One user (@lilbratel3na) tweeted:

"Blonde will forever be a class."

Another netizen commented:

"Such a wonderful creature. She's HER fr."

"I need whatever confidence Sabrina's got in this shot 💯," complimented another one.

"I'm loving Espresso at the minute," added a tweet.

A lot of other compliments and tweets had filled the comment section of the ad campaign. A user tweeted:

"Sabrina serving looks while I'm serving my couch potato vibes. Priorities, right?"

"NOT ME THINKING IT WAS A TEASER FOR A NEW SONG😭," read a tweet.

"The best blonde right now," wrote another X user.

"I have always felt empowered when wearing Versace," said Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has spoken about her experience of wearing Versace in a press release, which was also featured on the official website of the elite luxury brand. Sabrina said in the statement:

"That is what Versace means to me; amazing clothes which empower individuals to express themself in so many different ways. This La Vacanza collection is exactly that and feels so free and exciting to wear."

According to reports by Billboard, the ad campaign featuring Sabrina Carpenter was inspired by a Sofia Coppola film. The outlet further reported that Versace had always been known to fuse fashion and pop culture. For the unversed, the La Vacanza campaign was first started two years ago, in 2023, featuring Dua Lipa.

In December 2024, Sabrina featured in the Versace Medusa Biggie 2024 Campaign. As per reports by Good Morning America, the Espresso singer was seen wearing VE4480U sunglasses. For context, the Biggie shades were made popular by late rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

In a statement, Sabrina Carpenter said:

"I love wearing Biggie sunglasses, they are my go-to accessory for any occasion. They represent so much more than just sunglasses and I am so excited to be a part of this community."

Apart from Sabrina, the campaign also included a feature from NBA Star Alexandre Sarr.

In separate news, Sabrina Carpenter is in the middle of her ongoing Short n' Sweet Tour. The tour began in September 2024 and is set to continue till November 2025.

