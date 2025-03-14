When was Versace found and by who? Donatella Versace steps down as the creative director after nearly 30 years

Italian designer and the creative director of Versace, Donatella Versace, revealed on Thursday, March 13, 2025, that she would be stepping down from her position as the chief creative officer of the fashion brand. Dario Vitale will take over her position.

Giovanni Maria "Gianni" Versace launched the company in 1978. Italian fashion designer Giovanni was also a businessman and socialite. He created the global luxury fashion brand that produces clothing, accessories, fragrances, makeup, and home furnishings.

Vitale's appointment will take effect on April 1. He will be responsible for furthering the strategy and vision of the brand. According to Capri Holdings, the parent company of the brand, John D. Idol, the company's chairman and CEO, announcement in a press statement on March 13:

“Today’s announcements were part of a thoughtful succession plan.... Since 1997, Donatella has led the creative vision for the House of Versace and played an integral role in the company’s global success. Donatella will be assuming the role of Chief Brand Ambassador and will continue to champion the... brand and its values.”

He further added:

“We are excited to announce that Dario Vitale will be joining the House of Versace as its new Chief Creative Officer. He is a strong design leader, and we are confident that his talent and vision will be instrumental to Versace’s future growth.”

Dario Vitale is now stepping up as Versace's new creative director

In September 1997, Donatella took over as head of the design of the brand, and Giovanni's brother, Santo, stepped up as the new CEO. Gianni also handed his niece, Allegra, half of his fashion enterprise in his testament.

Now, Donatella is being replaced by Dario Vitale, the former director of design and image for the Italian fashion label Miu Miu. For the first time in the company's 47-year history, a person without the family name will serve as its leader.

According to The Guardian's March 13 report, Donatella led the company to become a worldwide household brand, valued at $2 billion (£1.6 billion) when it was sold to Capri Holdings six and a half years ago.

Now, she will serve as the chief brand ambassador. According to the company's description, the role involved spearheading the company's "philanthropic and charitable endeavours," and promoting the brand internationally.

Donatella said in a statement on Instagram on the same day that she was thrilled that Vitale had been hired, adding:

"Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me. I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes. I want to thank my incredible design team and all the employees... that I have had the privilege of working with for over three decades."

She continued:

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy…. He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity.”

Meanwhile, as per Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s March 13 report, the change in role coincides with the rumors that the Prada Group is allegedly negotiating to purchase the company from Capri Holdings, and paid two billion euros in 2018.

