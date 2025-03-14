Who is Dario Vitale? Everything to know about Versace's new creative director succeeding Donatella Versace

Dario Vitale is set to succeed Donatella Versace as the Chief Creative Officer of Versace. The Italian luxury brand confirmed the news in an exclusive interview with Business of Fashion on Thursday, March 13, 2025, adding that Donatella will maintain her association with the company as its Chief Brand Ambassador.

Ad

Vitale previously served as the design and image director at Miu Miu. In her statement, Donatella expressed her excitement about seeing Versace "through new eyes." She will continue to support the brand on a global scale, focusing on its philanthropic endeavors.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The announcement comes as Miu Miu owner Prada Group is reportedly in talks to acquire Versace from Capri Holdings Limited. If the latter, which also owns Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, finalizes the $1.5 billion deal, Vitale would return to the Prada Group.

"(He) is a rare talent, who deeply respects the essence and values of Versace"—Versace CEO on Dario Vitale

In a statement, Versace CEO Emmanuel Gintzburger commended Dario Vitale's talent, saying:

Ad

"Vitale is a rare talent, who deeply respects the essence and values of Versace and clearly understands its growth potential. We are convinced that his experience and vision will bring a new perspective to the brand."

According to a profile on Vitale, Vogue Business reported that he was born in 1983 near Naples. He studied at the Milan-based fashion school Istituto Marangoni, whose alumni include Alessandro Sartori, Alessandra Facchinetti, and Julie de Libran, and graduated in 2006.

Ad

Vitale began his professional career in fashion by working at Dsquared2. A year later, he moved to the Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta. In 2010, he joined Miu Miu, climbing the ranks from fashion designer to design director for ready-to-wear and eventually becoming the director of design and image, according to the publication.

Ad

Dario Vitale worked with Miu Miu founder Miuccia Prada (who is also the head designer at Prada) and Fabio Zambernardi (the former design director of both Miu Miu and Prada). Under his guidance, the brand soared to new heights, becoming one of the most sought-after fashion houses in the industry.

According to Business of Fashion, the company reported an astounding 84 percent increase in retail sales last quarter, surpassing any luxury brand in the market.

Ad

The Hindustan Times reported that some of Vitale's contributions to Miu Miu include the AW23 bespectacled librarian look, SS22 micro skirts, and the pantless trend. While the designer maintains a relatively low social media presence, an Instagram post shared by Versace to celebrate Dario Vitale's appointment included a message from the designer:

"I am truly honoured to join Versace as Chief Creative Officer and to be part of this iconic and powerful fashion house created by Gianni and Donatella."

Ad

Ad

Noting the impact of Versace on fashion, he thanked Donatella Versace for trusting him. He noted that her dedication shaped the brand into what it is today. He continued:

"It is a privilege to contribute to the future growth of Versace and its global impact through my vision, expertise and dedication."

Before becoming Versace's Chief Creative Officer, there were rumors that he would move to other luxury houses such as Gucci or Bottega Veneta, according to Vogue Business.

Ad

Dario Vitale left Miu Miu in January and would step into his new position starting in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback