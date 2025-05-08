When will the Austin City Limits Festival 2025 take place? Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, and more announced as headliners for the event 

The Austin City Limits Festival (ACL) announced its eagerly awaited 2025 lineup, which showcases America's favorite musical performances. ACL 2025 will take place at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, over two consecutive weekends, starting on October 3–5 and ending on October 10–12.

With a star-studded lineup, this year's music festival is set to welcome thousands of fans from across the country and beyond. Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, the Strokes, John Summit, and Doechii are going to headline the two-weekend event.

The Austin City Limits Festival's lineup (Image via aclfestival)

Austin City Limits Festival's upcoming 2025 schedule extends beyond its headline acts. Believers of Rilo Kiley will mark a special return performance at the event. Festival attendees can further look forward to artists like Maren Morris, MK Gee, Modest Mouse, UK duo Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, Car Seat Headrest, Magdalena Bay, MJ Lenderman, Panda Bear, Jensen McRae, Hotline TNT, and many more.

This time around, the Austin City Limits Festival's schedule features music ranging from a variety of music genres, offering something for all attendees' preferences. According to the Houston Chronicle, a General Admission (GA) three-day pass will cost $360 and allow festival attendees to explore the nine stages, all the food vendors, bars, sponsor sections, and navigate standard accommodations.

The GA+ ticket offers festival attendees $750 worth of benefits, which include private lounge access and jumbo screens alongside dedicated concierge services, along with air-conditioned restrooms. VIP ticket holders at $1,670 can access shaded seating positions close to the main stages as well as private lounges and wellness treatments, and dedicated VIP-only bars and eating areas.

Platinum ticket holders get to enjoy front-of-stage privileges while receiving complimentary food and drinks along with stage-to-stage golf cart service through their $5,670 purchase. The Y’all Access package stands out the most with its $27,000 price tag that grants two people access to Platinum amenities as well as Artist Village privileges and invitation-only pre-festival events with a dedicated concierge.

The legacy of Austin City Limits Festival 2025

Austin City Limits Festival was first launched in 2002, inspired by the long-running PBS television series Austin City Limits, which started in 1974 and stands as the longest-running music show in television history.

The show has long been termed the “Live Music Capital of the World,” and the festival has taken that mantle and stretched it globally. Apart from the music, ACL has a strong positive impact on the local economy of Austin and helps local parks through its associations with the Austin Parks Foundation. It draws over 450 000 people and remains to be one of the most popular music festival in the United States.

Austin City Limits Festival offers in total of nine music stages, local Austin food and craft vendors, family-friendly areas like Kiddie Limits, and premium ticket options for VIP experiences. The ticket sales for ACL 2025 began on May 6, 2025, through which fans have various options based on their spending and preferences.

