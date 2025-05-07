Did Tate McRae attend the 2025 Met Gala in a MAGA costume? Viral tweet explored

A recent viral tweet claiming that Canadian singer-songwriter and dancer Tate McRae attended the 2025 Met Gala in a MAGA costume has spread like wildfire. The post was first uploaded by Pop Base on X on May 5.

However, the claim that Tate McRae wore the costume to the 2025 Met Gala is untrue. No reliable source indicates that she was present at the event, or dressed in the costume.

Moreover, the account that uploaded the picture is a parody account. Its description read:

“Pop Base is your best source for all parody culture related entertainment, news, award show coverage and chart updates.”

Tate McRae did not attend the 2025 Met Gala in a MAGA costume

Tate McRae has not been to the Met Gala, despite being a style star and attending fashion events like the Vanity Fair Oscar party. The 'Tailored for You' theme of the 2025 Met Gala urged attendees to think of menswear and tailoring rather than MAGA clothing.

Additionally, there is no evidence that McRae is a Trump supporter. According to MSN's April 4 article, Tate McRae has not publicly stated whether she leans Republican or Democratic.

Notably, McRae's affection for Canada is evident. She frequently performs in the country. Her upcoming engagements in Canada are planned for August 2025 as part of her Miss Possessive Tour.

Tate McRae also expressed excitement about touring across Canada in an interview with Energy 95.3's Mr. D in February 2025, but she said that "I’m not hitting Calgary this year, which sucks."

Meanwhile, the photo went public five days after the announcement of the complete artist list for the soundtrack of the film F1, which included, among others, Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, and Rosé from BLACKPINK.

Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One driver, who returns and teams up with a young rookie teammate Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). They are under the fictional underdog F1 team, Apex Grand Prix (APXGP), in the Apple Original film, directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick).

Atlantic will release the F1 soundtrack. Drive, a humorous song by Ed Sheeran, will be featured on the forthcoming soundtrack.

Additionally, Burna Boy, Roddy Ricch, RAYE, Chris Stapleton, Peggy Gou, and Obongjayar have also contributed to the film's music. A S*xyy Red/Tiësto collaboration OMG! will also be featured. Additionally, Don Toliver and Doja Cat collaborated with OneRepublic leader and pop producer Ryan Tedder on the lead track Lose My Mind.

Additionally, an F1: The Album event was held during the Miami Grand Prix weekend from May 2 to May 4 to promote the movie. The APXGP team's garage from the film was replicated for fans to experience during the activation, which took place in a private VIP Paddock just a short distance from the F1 team garages.

The album will be released on June 27, the same day the movie opens in theatres across the US. On June 25, the movie will be shown in Philippine theatres.

On the other hand, McRae has not said anything about the fake post as of yet.

