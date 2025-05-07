“Pure magic”- Netizens react as clips of Lana Del Rey singing ‘Candy Necklace’ at the Met Gala’s afterparty circulate online 

At the 2025 Met Gala afterparty hosted by Cartier at Bemelmans Bar in New York City, Lana Del Rey gave a standout live performance. She sang Candy Necklace with Grammy winner Jon Batiste in an impromptu duet that wowed the crowd. The Carlyle Hotel venue was styled to reflect classic Old Hollywood glamour.

Social media users on X hailed the performance after its video clips appeared online and highlighted their excitement at the moment.

"Lana singing Candy Necklace in that setting? Pure magic. Her voice just hits different in moments like that," a fan commented.

"A beautiful voice like always", another fan stated.

"gorgeous Lana Del Rey!! ‘Candy Necklace’ has been an iconic song", a netizen wrote.

"Such a magical moment! Lana Del Rey's voice always brings something special, and hearing 'Candy Necklace' live at a Met Gala afterparty must've been an unforgettable experience!", another netizen wrote.

The concert was performed in a vintage-themed space that fans shared through their captured videos on the internet.

"Legend, beauty, queen, icon", an individual added.

"candy necklace at a party is wild", another individual added.

"Nobody recorded this in full?? We need this", a fan commented.

Candy Necklace is a track from her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Lana Del Rey: A timeline of Met Gala appearances

Lana Del Rey's 2024 Met Gala "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" (Image via Getty)

Del Rey chose vintage Hollywood glamour when she first attended the Met Gala in 2012. Her outfit featured the Altuzarra metallic silver dress with a dramatic black floor-length cape attached. The outfit included diamond accessories, together with her distinctive waves and bold makeup, which finished the appearance.

Del Rey stood out at the 2018 Met Gala event in an entire Gucci ensemble created by designer Alessandro Michele. Del Rey wore a cream gown with gold details that included a sacred heart battle plate pierced with small daggers and an ombré blue headpiece, which referenced religious symbols.

The artist made her way back to the Met Gala event after six years in 2024, with a Seán McGirr-designed Alexander McQueen custom creation. A beige strapless dress received its aesthetic from thorny brown twigs, while a branch crown held a sheer veil that completed the woodland nymph appearance.

Lana's 2025 Met Gala Arrival (Image via Getty)

Del Rey made a Met Gala appearance in 2025 wearing a beautiful black velvet and brown satin Valentino Haute Couture gown that Alessandro Michele had created. A massive bow made of black feathers dominated the outfit as Del Rey honored her husband Jeremy Dufrene's work as an alligator tour guide through the use of gold alligator-shaped hair accessories.

Lana Del Rey's performance at the 2025 Met Gala afterparty with her many memorable Met Gala appearances continues to establish her long-lasting impact within music and fashion industries.

