"I just was so emotional"- Lana Del Rey reveals her song Bluebird was inspired by a real-life incident involving a "little sparrow" and a past date

On Saturday, April 19, Lana Del Rey posted an Instagram video on her handle, where she talked about the story behind her new song, Bluebird. The song, which uses its titular bird as a metaphor for self-healing, dropped on Friday, April 18.

In the video, the Video Games singer recounted a past experience which inspired the song, saying that she had been seeing someone for a very long time.

After they hadn't seen each other for a while, when the person called and asked her if she wanted to go for a walk, Del Rey said yes, even when she didn't think it was a very good idea. Lana Del Rey continued:

"I started getting dressed, and all of a sudden a bird smacked into the double pane window doors of my bedroom, and I was shocked. I opened the little door and I saw this little, I think it was like a little sparrow, right there. And I just was so emotional."

After Del Rey picked the bird up, the Brooklyn Baby singer continued:

"I just wanted to hold it, and I was so hoping that it would be okay. And I remember, just right before I could even think, I just sat there, and I just sang 'little bird fly away' for both of us. I was just kind of tearing up for myself and for the bird."

Towards the end of the video, Lana Del Rey revealed that the bird survived the hit and flew away eventually, which she took as a sign for her relationship's state at the time, adding:

"I did end up going on that walk. And I didn't really like where the walk led to–more years of confusion. That is not the first time that I've had something happen where a bird has been a sign for me."

Bluebird is the second single from Lana Del Rey's upcoming tenth studio album, which will have elements of country music, dropping later this year.

Lana Del Rey dropped the first single from her upcoming album last week

Lana Del Rey's Bluebird comes eight days after she dropped the first single from her upcoming album, titled Henry, Come On. The track, which was first announced by her in January.

On the day of its release (April 11), the Blue Jeans singer shared the album's artwork on her Instagram handle, a picture of herself in a lacy white dress, with the song's name written in red cursive letters on the upper left corner.

Del Rey also tagged her collaborators, Luke Laird, Drew Erickson, and Dean Reid, as well as her photographer, hairstylist, and makeup artist, in the post.

Twenty-four hours after its release, Henry, Come On debuted at sixteen on the Global Spotify chart with 3.36 million streams, making it Lana's second biggest debut on the streaming platforms.

Lana Del Rey's next album, which currently remains unnamed, was initially called Lasso, and later The Right Person Will Stay.

