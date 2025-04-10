"Another masterpiece loading" — Fans react as Spotify link suggests April 11 release date for Lana Del Rey’s new single 'Henry, Come On'

Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch as fans around the world prepare for the release of Lana Del Rey's single, Henry, Come On, which is expected to be released soon.

On April 10, 2025, @PopBase on X shared a screenshot from Spotify, indicating that the American singer-songwriter Lana's new single will be out on Friday, April 11, 2025. Although Lana has not confirmed whether the single will be released on the said date, many netizens on X expressed excitement, saying the new single will be a new "masterpiece."

"Another masterpiece loading," one commented.

Many people suggested that they are excited to hear the new single, as Lana's lyrics are always deep enough to evoke strong emotions —

"Excited to see what Lana brings to the table tonight, her lyrics always have a way of getting under your skin," a user on X commented.

"Congratulations Lana. "Henry, Come On" drops tonight - first single from her upcoming album The Right Person Will Stay," another wrote.

"Lana dropping midnight heartbreak anthems while the rest of us are still picking our emotional baggage up from 2014 💔🔥," a third commented.

Additionally, some users on X started speculating about Spotify's debut stream of the song Henry, Come on. Meanwhile, others are eagerly waiting for the single to drop —

"What are we predicting for debut streams. i'd say 500k," a user on X commented.

"Wow, that's exciting! Lana Del Rey always brings something special with her music. Can't wait to hear what this new single is like! 🎶," a second user commented.

"Cant wait for this and also eventually a vinyl version," one more user wrote on X.

Lana Del Rey first teased 'Henry, Come On' in March

Lana Del Rey first teased her fans about the new single, Henry, Come On, with an Instagram post on March 26, 2025. In the post, she is dressed in all white, giving a vintage vibe with wavy hair and bold red lips. The picture was captioned with the title of the single.

Before this, in November 2024, Lana Del Rey announced on her Instagram that her new album, The Right Person Will Stay, featuring 13 tracks, would be released in May 2025.

The artist also indicated that fans will be able to listen to Henry, Come On as the first song of the album —

"'The right person will stay' Out may 21 so grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke, Jack, Zach and Drew Erickson amongst others. Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach 🚴 🧣 starting with Henry. Love Always," Lana wrote.

In addition, on January 18, 2024, Lana Del Rey posted a snippet of Henry, Come On on her Instagram account, the lyrics of which can be read below:

"I mean, Henry, come on / Do you think I'd really choose it? / All this off and on, Henry, come on / I mean, baby, come on / Do you think I'd really lose it on ya? / If you did nothin' wrong, Henry, come on," Lana sang.

The release details for the song remain unclear since Lana has not officially announced the dates.

