5 things you didn't know about Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey, is an American singer and songwriter. She is known for exploring themes related to death and paradise in her songs and her music is noted for its exploration of tragedy, romance, melancholia, and references to vintage Hollywood.

She is the recipient of multiple awards like the MTV Video Music award, Brit Awards, and Satellite Award, and has been nominated multiple times for the Grammy’s. Lana Del Rey is consistently ranked as one of the best singers and songwriters of the present generation and her influence has left a lasting impact on the music industry.

Her first album was self-titled and her next album, ‘Born to Die’, was a critical and commercial success. Some of her famous songs are ‘Summertime Sadness’ and ‘Video Games’. Some of her other music albums are, ‘Honeymoon’, ‘Lust for Life’, and ‘Blue Banisters’.

Viewers and fans of the singer can check the list below for some interesting facts about Lana Del Rey, that they might not know about.

Her tattoos, her various stage names, and other interesting facts about Lana Del Rey

1) She has various names

The singer’s real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant and Lana Del Rey was not her final stage name. When she performed at nightclubs in New York City as a teenager, she used names like ‘Lizzy Grant and the Phenomena’ and ‘Sparkle Jump Rope Queen’. And many fans might not know that even before her debut album, she also released an EP with the name ‘May Jailer’.

2) The singer studied Metaphysics

Lana Del Rey had other plans before she decided to become a singer. The talented singer studied Metaphysics and Philosophy at Fordham University in New York. In an interview with Tokyo Numero magazine, she stated that she chose these subjects because she was interested in God and knowing how science answers questions about where humans come from and what their purpose is.

3) Lana Del Rey has various tattoos that mean something

Most of her tattoos are phrases and pay tribute to her idols. She has ‘Nina’ and ‘Billie’ on her collarbone and ‘Nabokov Whitman’ on her right forearm. Other tattoos include, ‘die young’ and ‘trust no one’ on her right hand. On her left hand, she has the word ‘paradise’. The singer also has an ‘M’ on her hand, which stands for her grandmother, Madeleine.

4) She has collaborated with many artists

Lana Del Rey is also a talented songwriter and has worked with many people from the music industry. She has collaborated with Rick Nowels, who wrote for Stevie Nicks and Adele. Her third album, ‘Ultraviolence’, was produced by Dan Auerbach from The Black Keys and was the headliner at the Latitude Festival of 2014. She has also collaborated with Taylor Swift on the song, ‘Snow on the Beach’.

5) She also has other talents

Apart from being a successful singer, she also wrote and starred in a short movie, called ‘Tropico’, which has Biblical themes. She was also the executive producer of a short film that was based on the life of American singer Daniel Johnston and pledged $10,000. She also published a book of poetry, which has the title ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass.’

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of the interesting facts about the singer, mentioned in the article.

