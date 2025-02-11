Lana Del Rey fiercely defends Taylor Swift after Travis Kelce's GF gets mercilessly booed at Super Bowl

Taylor Swift attended the Caesars Superdome on Sunday to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in Super Bowl LIX. Swift showing support for Kelce at one of his Kansas City Chiefs games has become a regular occurrence since they began dating in late summer 2023.

This time around though, Swift was booed by fans at the Super Bowl when she was shown on the stadium's video board. Her close friend, fellow singer Lana Del Rey, was not pleased with the reception NFL fans gave Swift. On Monday, she took to her Instagram Story to share her rage regarding NFL fans booing Swift. She said the reaction from fans shows where the league and the United States of America are heading.

She then touted Swift's success and said that she could afford to buy the Caesars Superdome if she wanted to. Lana Del Rey then finished her social media rant by declaring that the United States of America is essentially 'doomed' if that is how people are treated.

"America is doomed!"-Lana Del Rey said in a post on her Instagram Story

Taylor Swift performed three sold-out shows of her "The Eras Tour" at the Caesars Superdome in October 2024.

Taylor Swift laughed off the 'boos' at Super Bowl LIX

Travis Kelce made his fifth Super Bowl appearance on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs looked to make NFL history. The Philadelphia Eagles, though, had different plans as they stopped the Chiefs' search for an unprecedented three-peat of Super Bowls.

During the Super Bowl LIX matchup, the video boards at the Caesars Superdome showed fans and celebrities who were in attendance. Taylor Swift, who was seated next to friend and fellow artist, Ice Spice, was booed by fans when she appeared on the screen.

The singer paused for a moment and looked up at the screen before laughing and essentially 'shaking off' the moment.

The City of New Orleans welcomed Swift with open arms when she performed there in the fall. The boos and jeers were likely due to the fact that the Pennsylvania native was in attendance at Super Bowl LIX supporting Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, not her hometown team.

