"I was just like, ‘Can you, like, not listen?" — Tate McRae recalls the "nerve-wracking" moment she first sang in front of The Kid Laroi

Canadian songstress Tate McRae has opened up about singing for the first time in front of her boyfriend, The Kid Laroi, in the February 25 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 21-year-old recently released her third studio album, So Close To What, which is quickly reaching the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

On the album, McRae collaborated with Kid Laroi on the song "I Know Love." This was their first official duet. During her conversation with Jimmy Fallon, McRae recalled the first time she sang in front of her boyfriend, accepting that singing together didn't come as naturally as some might expect.

“It was a little nerve-wracking,” she revealed. “I mean, the first time we ever sang in front of each other was actually at my MSG show last year."

She described the awkwardness of rehearsing for the moment, saying:

“You just, like, fake sing in front of each other all the time. So, like, even when we were at our show last year, we were sitting in soundcheck like, ‘Are you going to sing first?’”

“It was the same kind of situation in the studio. I was just like, ‘Can you, like, not listen?’” McRae added.

Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi have reportedly been dating each other since the start of 2024. On April 14, 2024, The Kid Laroi seemingly made things official during a show in Dublin as part of the European leg of his The First Time tour. The Stay singer addressed the crowd, saying:

“I need everybody in here to sing this as loud as they can because my girlfriend’s here tonight, and I don’t want to look lame.”

It was immediately followed by the cameras capturing Tate McRae's reaction. After that show, McRae posted several stories taken during the concert.

Tate McRae reflects on her mental state after her studio album leaks weeks before official release

Tate McRae Celebrates Release Of New Album "So Close To What" - Source: Getty

During her conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Tate McRae also opened up about her reaction after her entire album was leaked online weeks before its intended release. On January 16, a version of So Close to What meant for physical release was leaked online. This prompted Tate McRae to write two extra songs for the final release.

“I was sitting in the bathtub, and I get a DM from one of my fans, and they were just like, ‘Here’s the link to the whole album,’” she recalled. “And it was like five weeks till the album was gonna drop.”

Thereafter, the songstress called her mother and therapist to assist her with the ordeal. McRae opined that leaks like these take the "control" away from the artist.

“I feel like we turned it around and added some more songs. I think that’s the only thing you can really do in a situation like this, is just take advantage of it,” she added.

To promote So Close to What, Tate McRae is scheduled to embark on the Miss Possessive Tour in 2025. The tour will commence on March 18, 2025, and cover Europe and North America. After 81 shows, it will conclude on November 8, 2025.

