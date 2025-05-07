What condition does Bebe Rexha have? Singer reveals experiencing pregnancy loss while responding to body-shaming comments

Bebe Rexha recently opened up about the criticism of her weight and other body-shaming comments. She shared that she is dealing with PCOS and also had a pregnancy loss.

PCOS stands for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, which affects a woman's ovaries. It can cause hormonal imbalances and other issues.

After appearing at the Met Gala 2025 on Monday, May 5, 2025, many people online made comments about Rexha's body.

The American singer-songwriter then slammed her critics, sharing her situation. She also asserted that she doesn't owe anyone any explanation, and people should think before judging anyone's body.

Bebe Rexha slams critics on X

After facing body shaming following her Met Gala 2025 appearance, Bebe Rexha shared a now-deleted post on X on May 6. It read:

"I'm so tired of people commenting on my weight. I have PCOS and struggle with infertility. I got pregnant, and it didn't work out and I've been carrying that pain in silence. I never owed anyone that truth, but maybe now you'll think twice before commenting on any anyone's body."

Not only that, Rexha also hit back at a comment from rapper, singer, and songwriter Azealia Banks about her body. Banks quoted a picture of Rexha from the Met Gala and wrote on her X account on May 6:

"Sis gives me - hormonal birth control implant or something. It’s giving implanon/nuvaring she needs removed or depo shot that needs to stop happening (I’m not even tryna play her)."

Rexha then responded to Banks' comments, writing:

"And you might wanna jump on some type of therapy, sis, lexapro worked great for me. something that helps with the deep rooted sadness and chaos you keep projecting. Healing looks good on everyone. Try it"

Fans online have shown support for Rexha following the feud after the Met Gala. Meanwhile, at the event, she wore a black dress designed by American fashion designer Christian Siriano.

When Bebe Rexha opened up about her body image issues

The In The Name of Love singer had spoken up about her body image issues back in 2023 as well. In an emotional video shared on her TikTok account on December 27, 2021, she spoke about how she is struggling with her weight. She said (via US Weekly):

"I know we’re all supposed to be merry and, like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!’ —which I am, ish. I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed. I just feel like, disgusting, you know, in my own body.”

Rexha further spoke about how she had cut down on posting on social media because she didn't feel confident enough. She said:

"I haven’t been posting as much because I don’t feel good in my skin, and when I don’t feel good, I don’t want to post. And that’s really, honestly, the reason why I haven’t been posting in the last year or so, as much as I used to. I don’t know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself.”

Bebe Rexha has been a major voice in the body positivity movement over the years. She has often spoken against body shaming and has been open about her struggles, as evident above as well.

