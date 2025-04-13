"Just crushed it" — Fans react to Lizzo's performance on latest Saturday Night Live episode

Lizzo returned to the Saturday Night Live stage as the musical guest in the episode that aired on April 12, 2025. This marked her fourth appearance on the show.

She performed two songs — Still Bad and Don't Make Me Love You — both part of her upcoming fifth studio album, Love in Real Life. Her set was introduced by Jon Hamm, who hosted the episode for the fourth time.

Lizzo first performed a medley of Love in Real Life, and her latest disco-infused single Still Bad, followed later by the track Don't Make Me Love You. She wore a shirt that read "Tarrified" during her performance and delivered the lyrics,

“Don’t make me love you, don’t waste my time,” as part of the second number.

Fans took to X, reacting to Lizzo's performances and sharing praise for her return to the Saturday Night Live stage. One fan wrote on X:

"So @lizzo just crushed it! Now it is time for Weekend Update!"

Many others hailed the singer, with one calling her SNL performance "great."

"I’ll thank Lizzo for her SNL return," another user wrote.

"That was a great performance by Lizzo!" a netizen tweeted.

"Lizzo is back & she’s making more music," one tweet read.

Some Saturday Night Live fans praised Lizzo for showing support for Britney Spears, calling it a moment of one pop icon backing another.

"Lizzo repping Britney? Pop queen supporting pop queen. This SNL episode finna be iconic," an X user wrote.

"Super Performance.... #lizzo #SNL Every Single Gal‘s new favorite music anthem," a tweet said.

"Lizzo has completely reinvented herself for the better. And didn’t saunter off the stage while mouthing “Good as Hell” while holding a golden flute." a fan wrote.

"#Lizzo lookin’ fine in that gown… showing off a lot and doing it with style," one comment read.

Lizzo performs two new tracks from upcoming album on Saturday Night Live

For her first set of the night, Lizzo performed a medley of Love in Real Life and her latest single Still Bad, both tracks from her upcoming fifth studio album. The performance featured a projected American flag backdrop and a crop top with the word "TARRIFIED," worn during the rendition of Still Bad.

Later in the episode, Lizzo returned for her second performance of the night, singing Don't Make Me Love You. She wore a gold gown with a translucent cape that moved across the stage as she sang.

The two performances gave a preview of her latest project, Love in Real Life, which marks her first solo release since Pink, the original song she wrote for the Barbie movie soundtrack. Lizzo's appearances were introduced by host Jon Hamm, who returned to the show for his fourth time.

Other highlights from the episode included Jon Hamm's opening monologue featuring a surprise appearance by Kieran Culkin, a parody sketch titled The White POTUS spoofing The White Lotus. The episode also featured a Weekend Update segment with Bowen Yang, Emil Wakim, and Sarah Sherman delivering politically-themed commentaries tied to current events and culture.

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on NBC and Peacock.

