Who were the original Saturday Night Live cast members? Details explored

Since its premiere on October 11, 1975, Saturday Night Live has featured numerous celebrity hosts and musical guests, some of whom participated in a variety of sketches and acts. Besides these guests' appearances, there are many recurring cast members who have won over the audience with their humorous performances.

This has been made possible thanks to the original cast who laid out the foundation for the show's legacy. The cast for Saturday Night Live season 1 included Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, and Gilda Radner.

These seven core cast members appeared weekly on the live show, participating in a wide range of sketches throughout the season. Their efforts even earned them a collective induction into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Cast of Saturday Night Live season 1

Dan Aykroyd

Dan Aykroyd at the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" (Image via Getty)

Dan Aykroyd was the youngest member of the original Saturday Night Live cast when it first premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975. He remained part of the live show for over four seasons, during which he portrayed iconic characters like Beldar, Irwin Mainway before exiting in 1979.

He gained recognition for his impersonations of celebrities such as Julia Child and President Jimmy Carter on SNL. Dan soon rose to stardom, appearing in big projects like the Ghostbusters franchise, The Great Outdoors, Dragnet, Trading Places, and Driving Miss Daisy, after his exit.

John Belushi

John Belushi (Image via Getty)

John Belushi was part of the show for four seasons and was known for his many notable characters, including the Greek owner of the Olympia Cafe, a katana-wielding Samurai Futaba, and others. He also starred in the first SNL sketch-turned-movie, The Blues Brothers, in 1980 alongside his Saturday Night Live co-star Dan Aykroyd

The Saturday Night Live original cast member left the show in 1979, alongside close friend Dan, and went on to explore is acting career, starring in 1941, and Neighbors (1981). People magazine reported that the actor passed away on March 5, 1982, due to a drug overdose.

Chevy Chase

Chevy Chase (Image via Getty)

Chevy Chase was the first cast member to grace the Weekend Update panel. Through his comic timing and recurring "I'm Chevy Chase, and you're not" segment, he was able to stand out from his fellow cast members.

After leaving the show in the middle of season 2, Chevy ventured out to establish himself as an actor by appearing in films like Foul Play, Caddyshack, Spies Like Us, Fletch, Fletch Lives, and Three Amigos.

Jane Curtin

Jane Curtin (Image via Getty)

Jane Curtin was part of over five seasons of the live show. She took on the Weekend Update desk duties after Chevy's exit, anchoring solo for the first year, and then was accompanied by co-anchor Bill Murray from 1978-80.

After leaving the show in 1980, the original Saturday Night Live cast member went on to see success in the TV world, taking part in sitcoms like United We Fall, Working It Out, and more. For her performance in Kate & Allie, Jane garnered her two Emmy wins in the category of Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Garrett Morris

Garrett Morris (Image via Getty)

Garrett Morris, the oldest and the only black original cast member, gained a fan following on the SNL through his out-of-the-box character roles. Some of his notable characters included Chico Escuela, a Dominican baseball player for the New York Mets, and Merkon, who was presented as the leader of the Coneheads.

After exiting the show in 1980, Garrett showcased his comedic performance in sitcoms like Martin, Roc, The Jeffersons, and Two Broke Girls.

Laraine Newman

Laraine Newman (Image via Getty)

Laraine Newman was part of the Saturday Night Live cast for over five seasons, known for playing memorable characters, including Valley girl Sherry and "Coneheads" daughter, Connie.

Laraine left the show in 1980 with most of the cast, and later returned for the 40th anniversary special in 2015. She went on to explore her acting career and featured in films like Problem Child 2, The Flintstones, Stardust Memories, and the SNL film Coneheads.

Gilda Radner

Gilda Radner in the center (Image via Getty)

Gilda Radner followed a similar path to Laraine and remained a part of the show until her exit in 1980. On SNL, she played the role of Roseanne Roseannadanna and Emily Litella, who raised the entertainment aspect in the Weekend Update segment.

After leaving the show, Gilda collaborated with her future husband Gene Wilder to make several movies, including Hanky Panky and Haunted Honeymoon.

Saturday Night Live season 50 episodes premiere every Saturday on NBC.

