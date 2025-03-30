“I work as an OBGYN for Late Night with Conan”— Saturday Night Live host Mikey Madison stars in a Hilary Duff sketch with Bowen Yang

Saturday Night Live season 50, episode 15 premiered on NBC on March 29. During the episode, host Mikey Madison participated in a sketch focused on Hilary Duff’s 2007 Today show performance, alongside Bowen Yang.

In the sketch, Mikey’s character, Dr. Richards, met Bowen Yang’s character, Barry—a midwife—for the first time at the event. Still dressed in her doctor’s coat, Dr. Richards introduced herself and explained that she worked as an "OBGYN for Late Night with Conan," which was why she remained in her medical attire.

“I’m Dr. Richards, by the way. I work as an OBGYN for Late Night with Conan. That’s why I’m dressed like this,” Mikey's character said during the segment.

For the unversed, the episode marked the hosting debut of Academy Award winner Mikey Madison. She was joined by American country music singer and songwriter Morgan Wallen, who returned for his second appearance as the musical guest.

Saturday Night Live host Mikey Madison and Bowen Yang perform a sketch based around Hilary Duff's 2007 Today show performance

In Saturday Night Live season 50, episode 15, host Mikey Madison took part in several sketches, including a medical-themed one titled Barry the Midwife.

The sketch followed Mikey’s character, OBGYN Dr. Richards, who appeared to have forgotten her meeting with her patient’s midwife, Barry—played by SNL cast member Bowen Yang.

Barry the Midwife, set in 2025, began in a hospital room where Dr. Richards' patient, Mrs. Nealson, was waiting for her midwife, Barry, before she could give birth to her child.

As Barry arrived with blonde hair, Mrs. Nealson introduced him to Dr. Richards. She politely greeted him, saying it was nice to meet her. However, Barry wasn’t pleased with the greeting and quickly realized that Dr. Richards had completely forgotten their first meeting.

“I’ve lost a lot of respect for you for not remembering. It makes me furious,” Barry told Dr. Richards.

While Dr. Richards apologized for not remembering Barry, he wasn't ready to dismiss the situation. He went on to recall their first meeting at a Hilary Duff's 2007 Today show performance, which took place during the Toyota Summer Concert Series.

“Just so you know. We met at the Hilary Duff performance at the Today show during the Toyota Summer Concert Series at 8 a.m. Need I say more? Cause I've said a lot,” Saturday Night Live star Bowen's character fired back.

After Barry quickly delivered Mrs. Nealson's baby, the scene jumped ahead three years to 2028, where Dr. Richards was preparing to deliver a baby for her other patient. This time, as Barry joined Dr. Richards with longer blonde hair, he chose to act like he didn't remember her, getting back at her for not remembering him three years ago.

Dr. Richards was frustrated at Barry for holding a grudge for such a silly thing that happened several years ago.

"It was so long ago that all I remember from that day was a grown man wearing prescription New Year's glasses," Dr. Richards recalled.

After Barry delivers a triplet quickly, the scene transports 21 years back to the moment during Hilary's 2007 Today show performance. This marks the first meeting between Saturday Night Live host Mikey's character, Dr. Richards, and Bowen's character, Barry.

During their first interaction, Dr. Richards introduced herself to Barry as "OBGYN for Late Night with Conan.” In response, Barry complimented her hair, admitting that he had always wanted blonde hair.

Dr. Richards remarked that if Barry colored his hair, then she might not recognize him in the future, which she felt would seem "rude." Barry, with a knowing smirk, responded that he would hate that and hold a grudge against her for the rest of his life, before letting out an awkward laugh.

The Saturday Night Live viewers were then transported to the year 2031, where Dr. Richards was preparing to deliver Mrs. Nealson's second baby. This time, Barry arrived at the ER room with even longer blond hair.

Eventually, Mikey and Bowen's characters moved past the situation and ended the sketch by parodying Hilary's low-energy 2007 Today show performance choreography.

Saturday Night Live season 50 episodes premiere every Saturday on NBC.

