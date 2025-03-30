“That’s an interesting take”: Saturday Night Live host Mikey Madison reacts to Chloe Fineman's Anora inspired dance

Saturday Night Live season 50 episode 15 premiered on NBC on March 29, 2025. Academy Award winner Mikey Madison made her hosting debut through the episode, and she was accompanied by Morgan Wallen, who was making his second appearance as the musical guest.

On March 28, a day before the episode premiere, Saturday Night Live released a promo on YouTube featuring Madison, Wallen alongside cast member Chloe Fineman.

In the clip, Fineman told Mikey that her performance in Anora inspired her so much that she decided to take an "exotic dance class."

Mikey Madison looked surprised by the revelation, prompting Fineman to ask if she wanted to see her new dance moves. The actress agreed, but as the comedian began to awkwardly contort her body, Madison hesitantly remarked that it was an "interesting take" on the dance.

Saturday Night Live host Mikey Madison's monologue

Mikey Madison kicked off Saturday Night Live season 50 episode 15 with her monologue, talking about the important moments from her life and filming career.

Madison began her monologue by reflecting on the month of March, calling it a "crazy month." She pointed out that in just one month, her film Anora won five Oscars—including her own win for Best Actress—and she had the opportunity to host Saturday Night Live. After such a hectic few weeks, she joked that she planned to spend April simply "going to bed."

The Academy Award-winning actress further noted that she had "a pretty relaxed vibe in real life," and she tries to incorporate that into all of her roles. The episode then cut to clips of Mikey's characters either screaming or getting hurt in some of the most brutal ways, sarcastically pointing out the contrast between her real-life personality and the rough characters that she usually plays.

The first clip was from Anora, where her character Anora was screaming and cursing at Yura Borisov's character Igor. This was followed by the ending scene from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where Madison's Susan "Sadie" Atkins gets burned to flames by Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Rick Dalton.

The Saturday Night Live host then talked about her childhood and shared that she never planned on being an actor and was just a "very proud, self-proclaimed horse girl."

"When I was a kid, I was a very proud, self-proclaimed horse girl. For those of you unfamiliar, a horse girl is basically a nerd, but with long hair. I even did homeschooling so I could spend more time at the barn with the horses. Here's a photo of me and my pony Thumbelina on Halloween," she said.

Madison continued:

"Yep. I honestly don't know what's worse -- the fact that I did a couples' costume with my horse or the fact that I created a backstory. So, we were jailbirds arrested for the crime of stealing each other's hearts. I know -- it's so hard to believe I was homeschooled, right?"

After playfully teasing her brother by calling him "Ron Weasley on testosterone," Mikey Madison shifted the conversation back to her role in Anora. She shared that she performed all of her stunts for the film, including all the dance sequences. So she noted that it both disturbed her when people assumed that it wasn't actually her on the pole.

Determined to set the record straight, the Saturday Night Live host assured viewers that she did, in fact, perform all the dance moves herself—and she was ready to prove it. But just as she approached the pole, she was suddenly and hilariously replaced by a man in her dress, executing the routine in her place.

Saturday Night Live season 50 episodes premiere every Saturday on NBC.

