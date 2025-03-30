Saturday Night Live season 50 episode 16 recap: Oscar-winner Mikey Madison hosts with musical guest Morgan Wallen

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live's 50th season aired on March 29, 2025. The iconic sketch comedy show first premiered on October 11, 1975, with George Carlin as its host. Over the years, it has featured many comedians who went on to achieve success in the entertainment industry, including Jim Carrey, Will Ferrell, and Adam Sandler, among others.

The most recent episode was hosted by actress Mikey Madison, who recently won an Academy Award for her performance in Anora. The musical guest was Morgan Wallen, marking his return to SNL after his debut appearance in 2020.

What happened in Saturday Night Live season 50 episode 16?

The cold open of Saturday Night Live was about a group chat gone wrong. Celebrity hosts Mikey Madison, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman played teenagers discussing school gossip. Their conversation took a turn when Andrew Dismukes, playing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, joined the chat and shared classified information about a military raid.

The teenagers were confused and concerned by the sudden intrusion. Then, Bowen Yang, playing Vice President J.D. Vance, joined in and shared more information. Marcello Hernández, as Secretary Marco Rubio, also joined and spilled more intel before realizing the teenagers were part of the conversation.

The sketch ended with Mikey Day, playing The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, joining the chat. This moment referenced a real-life incident where he was accidentally added to a group chat containing sensitive information. Then, during her opening monologue, Mikey Madison joked about her dancing skills in a recent film project.

She mentioned on Saturday Night Live that she performed her own stunts, including the dancing. Madison then walked over to a nearby stripper pole, standing beside it before the scene cut to someone else, dressed in a similar outfit, performing a pole dancing routine. The imposter performed a handstand and other moves. The real Mikey Madison then reappeared on screen, flipping her hair and winking at the camera.

This was followed by a sketch named Acting Teacher 2, featuring Marcello Hernández as a commercial acting teacher giving some unconventional acting tips to his students. Following this, Saturday Night Live featured a song titled Big Dumb Line, featuring pop star Joe Jonas, one of the Jonas Brothers.

The next sketch, Jury Duty, featured Ego Nwodim as a judge who warned potential jurors that their work commitments would not excuse them from serving. The judge then met with several actors, including Mikey Madison. The sketch also included Emil Wakim reprising his role as Luigi Mangione, as well as Marcello Hernández and Chloe Fineman.

This was followed by another sketch, Spring Break, in which Chloe Fineman and Marcello Hernández played two people discussing marriage and growing up. Morgan Wallen then performed his song I'm the Problem from his upcoming album of the same name. Following the musical performance, Colin Jost and Michael Che presented Weekend Update, a segment where they write jokes for each other.

The next sketch, Pop's Big Regret, featured Andrew Dismukes as a gangster filled with regrets. In the sketch, Dismukes' character is shot and, as he lies dying, expresses regret over not getting to see his grandkids grow up or try his hand at stand-up comedy.

James Austin Johnson and Marcello Hernández played Dismukes' sons in the sketch. Morgan Wallen returned to the stage for his second performance of the night, singing his recently released single, Just in Case. The show ended with three more sketches and an animated short video.

The first sketch of Saturday Night Live, Barry the Midwife, was followed by a sketch from the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy, featuring Mikey Madison as Squidward. The third and final sketch, So Like...What Are We?, aired before the animated short video Planning New York, which closed out the episode.

Watch new episodes of Saturday Night Live on Saturdays at 11:30 pm ET on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

