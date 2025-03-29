Who is hosting SNL tonight (March 29)? Everything to know

SNL returns with a new episode tonight, March 29, 2025, as part of its ongoing 50th season. Hosting for the first time is Anora star and recent Best Actress Oscar winner Mikey Madison, known for her work in Better Things, Scream, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Country singer Morgan Wallen is joining her as the musical guest, marking his second appearance on SNL.

Tonight’s episode is part of a three-week run of new SNL installments. According to NBC, on March 29, 2025, Jack Black and Jon Hamm will host the upcoming episodes on April 5 and April 12, respectively.

Ahead of the broadcast, Madison and Wallen appeared alongside cast member Chloe Fineman in promotional clips. The segments included light-hearted banter referencing New York’s springtime and playful nods to past events.

Mikey Madison hosts SNL tonight, March 29, 2025

Tonight’s SNL marks the 983rd episode and 15th installment of the show’s 50th season, with Mikey Madison making her hosting debut. Fresh off her Oscar win for Anora, Madison leads the night alongside musical guest Morgan Wallen, who returns to SNL for the second time.

According to NBC, March 29, 2025, this is Madison’s first appearance on the SNL stage and Wallen’s first since his 2020 performance, following a previously postponed debut due to COVID protocol violations.

Following the broadcast, SNL released a set of promo videos featuring Madison, Wallen, and cast member Chloe Fineman. The segments included playful exchanges about spring in New York. In one, Fineman exclaimed,

“Springtime in New York - don't you just love it!”

Madison replied,

“Birds are chirping, bees are flying,” to which Wallen added, “Rats are biting,”

Another clip referenced Madison’s role in Anora, with Fineman impersonating her character and prompting Madison to respond,

“You haven’t seen it, have you”

While the sketches preview tonight’s tone, many viewers will also be tuning in to hear Wallen perform tracks from his upcoming album I’m the Problem, which is scheduled to be released May 16. The country singer may perform recent singles such as Just in Case, and I’m a Little Crazy or debut a new unreleased track.

A brief look at Mikey Madison’s career

Mikey Madison, born Mikaela Madison Rosberg on March 25, 1999, in Los Angeles, began her acting career with short films before landing a lead role in the FX series Better Things (2016–2022), portraying Max Fox.

Her early work included appearances in Imposters, Monster, and Nostalgia, but she gained wider attention for playing Susan Atkins in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019). She later starred as Amber Freeman in the 2022 reboot of Scream.

Her breakthrough came with the 2024 film Anora, directed by Sean Baker. According to Vanity Fair, Baker cast Madison without an audition after watching her previous performances and developed the role specifically for her. In preparation for the part, she studied Russian, trained in pole dancing, and relocated temporarily to Brighton Beach.

Anora premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Palme d'Or. Madison’s performance led to her winning the Academy Award and BAFTA for Best Actress, making her the first Gen Z actor to earn an Oscar in any acting category, as Vanity Fair noted in February 2025.

In March 2025, Madison makes her SNL debut as host, joining a milestone show season. As per NBC, March 29, 2025, she is the second person to host SNL within a year of winning Best Actress at the Oscars.

Saturday Night Live cast, stream options, and air timings

Here is the full cast lineup featured in tonight’s March 29, 2025, episode of Saturday Night Live.

Repertory Players:

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernandez

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Featured Players:

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Where to watch the latest episodes?

Saturday Night Live will be broadcast live this evening at 11:30 pm ET on NBC. U.S. audiences can tune in through traditional cable or over-the-air TV. For those preferring to stream, the episode will be accessible on Peacock, NBC’s official streaming platform, requiring a premium subscription starting at $7.99 monthly.

Availability outside the U.S. may vary. In India, select episodes and clips are accessible through JioCinema, thanks to a content partnership between NBCUniversal and Viacom18 that began in 2023.

SNL’s air timings

Tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live is set to go live on NBC at the corresponding local times mentioned below.

Time Zone Local Air Time Date Eastern Time (ET) 11:30 pm Saturday, March 29 Central Time (CT) 10:30 pm Saturday, March 29 Mountain Time (MT) 9:30 pm Saturday, March 29 Pacific Time (PT) 8:30 pm Saturday, March 29 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 3:30 am Sunday, March 30 India Standard Time (IST) 9 am Sunday March 30

