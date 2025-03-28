“She’s gorgeous and he’s there” — Fans react as Mikey Madison and Morgan Wallen appear in new SNL promo

Anora actress Mikey Madison and singer Morgan Wallen are set to appear in the Saturday Night Live (SNL) episode on March 29, 2025. Madison was pictured standing beside Wallen and the Summer of 69 actress Chloe Fineman in a brand-new promo video for the episode that was shared on the show's official Instagram account on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The clip, which was re-shared on X by @PopCrave on the same day, started with SNL cast member Fineman bragging at the beginning of the commercial that she loves spring in New York City and that she's now "drunk." The Oscar winner for Best Actress, Mikey Madison, then added that she was also "drunk."

Wallen then lamented:

“I wish I was."

The promo video soon garnered the attention of netizens, who flooded the comment section of the post. One X user wrote:

“She’s gorgeous and he’s there.”

Others also left several positive comments, such as one saying that they would watch for Madison only, while another one said that it's going to be fun.

“We will be watching for mikey madison ONLY,” one user claimed.

“That’s gonna be a fun one,” said another one.

However, some even criticized the lineup, with one saying that the show's allegedly starting to fall off.

“SNL starting to fall off because what’s this line up,” claimed one user.

“I don't know any of them. That's how unglobal these new celebs are,” wrote another user.

“Major downgrade from Gaga,” another user claimed.

Mikey Madison and Morgan Wallen are set to appear on SNL

The March 29, 2025, episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live will feature Morgan Wallen as musical guest and Mikey Madison as the host.

As per Billboard's March 27 report, in an extended clip of the promo, Chloe Fineman described Madison's Anora character, a New York stripper who marries the son of a Russian oligarch and said:

“Mikey, I was so inspired by your dancing in Anora, it actually made me take an exotic dance class.”

Fineman then asked whether she wanted to see her "s*xy dance," to which Madison responded affirmatively. The comedian started doing body movements, and the Oscar-winning actress called it "an interesting take."

In another preview for the upcoming episode that was shared on SNL's YouTube channel on March 26, 2025, Madison was shown seated in SNL cast Sarah Sherman's makeup room, where she was shown a sketch.

It was taken from an earlier episode in which her character Anora was wearing lingerie while standing atop a Menorah known as the "Anora Menorah." When Madison noticed the Anora Menorah in Sherman's dressing room, the latter said:

“We used it in a sketch that got cut.”

In response, Madison asked whether people found it "funny." Since there was no laughter in the sketch, Sherman jokingly responded by saying:

“Yeah, it killed definitely, people were laughing. Which reminds me, I wanted to pitch you the Anora fedora.”

The SNL promotional video was released three weeks after the Academy Awards held on March 2, 2025. The 26-year-old's portrayal of Brooklyn s*x worker Anora earned her the Oscar for Best Actress. While accepting the prize, Madison praised the community of s*x workers.

Meanwhile, before it starts streaming on Peacock, this specific SNL episode will be accessible on NBC on March 29 at 11:30 p.m. ET.

