"Wait she won an Oscar for Anora?!!!" — Netizens divided as Mikey Madison wins Best Actress over Demi Moore

The Oscars 2025 has come to an eventful end with Mikey Madison taking away the Best Actress award for her performance in Anora, beating Demi Moore. Fans were left shocked and took to social media to express their discontent with the win, believing that Moore had been robbed.

Demi Moore had been nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Substance. She had a sweeping victory at the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Award, and the SAG Award, showing away the Best Actress awards. Everyone was expecting that she would take away the Oscar too. Despite her decades-long career since the 1980s, this was Demi Moore's first-ever Oscar nomination.

Following the Oscar Award announcement, YouTuber Brandon Calvillo posted a video that contained a text comparing Mikey Madison's win to the plot of The Substance. It read:

"When you realize Mikey Madison winning Best Actress over Demi Moore is basically the plot of The Substance."

Netizens soon filled the comment section of the post, questioning Madison's win. One even said:

"Wait she won an Oscar for Anora?!!!"

Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@bjcalvillo)

Some netizens have taken to Calvillo's Instagram post's comment section to express their discontent with Demi Moore not winning the Oscar.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@bjcalvillo)

Meanwhile, others have come forward in support of Mikey Madison, saying that her win was well-deserved. Social media is flooded with comments on this, and some read as follows:

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@bjcalvillo)

Mikey Madison gave a heartwarming speech at the Oscars

Emma Stone presented the Best Actress award to Mikey Madison for Anora at the 97th Academy Awards. In her winning speech, Madison honored the sex worker community and extended her support and allyship. She said:

“I also just want to again recognize and honor the sex worker community. I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible people, the women that I’ve had the privilege of meeting from that community has been one of the highlights of this entire incredible experience."

She also mentioned other nominees for the award and extended her gratitude to director Sean Baker:

"I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I’m honored to be recognized alongside all of you. This is a dream come true; I’m probably gonna wake up tomorrow. Thank you so much to Sean [Baker]. I adore you. This is all because of you. Thank you.”

Along with Mikey Madison and Demi Moore, the Best Actress category nominations also included Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here, and Karla Sofia Gascon for Emilia Perez. Anora took away five Oscars, including Best Director and Best Actress, while The Substance, which was nominated for five Academy Awards, won Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

See the entire list of Oscar wins here.

