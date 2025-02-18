10 movies like Anora

Sean Baker's Anora has captivated cinephiles for its bold storytelling and compelling performances. Released on October 18 of last year, the comedy-drama stars Mikey Madison and Mark Eydelshteyn in the lead. Madison plays Anora Mikheeva, a stripper who provides s*xual favors to select clients. She is introduced to Ivan Zakharov aka Vanya (Eydelshteyn) who is the son of a Russian oligarch.

Ad

Vanya pays Anora $15,000 to stay with him for a week. Eventually, he asks her to marry him so that he can get a green card. Even though Anora is reluctant, he assures her that his feelings are genuine. But their newlywed joy hits a roadblock when his family starts to intervene. The film's complex central characters, fast-paced storyline and astute direction have earned plenty of praise from critics.

Like Anora, there are other movies, mentioned on this list, that boasts equally riveting plotlines hinged on interesting characters.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Tangerine, Culpa Tuya and eight other movies like Anora that are complex, dynamic and entertaining

1) Love Songs (2007)

This engrossing musical is perfect for music lovers (Image via Alfama Films)

Anora explores the complexities of life and love, and Love Songs by Christophe Honoré does the same. The musical follows the lives of a young couple in Paris, Ismaël and Julie, portrayed by Louis Garrel and Ludivine Sagnier respectively. They don't have a perfect relationship but they make it work. However, when they invite Clotilde Hesme's Alice into their lives, things start to get a little messy.

Ad

What sets this movie apart is that it has three parts that explore different themes and subjects. From jealousy and romance to grief and guilt, it is commendable how one film can make its audience feel so many emotions throughout its runtime. As it is a musical, the songs play an important part in the narrative. Beautifully sung, they have a moving quality about them that viewers will appreciate.

Where to watch: Love Songs can be streamed on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Plex.

Ad

2) Tangerine (2015)

This movie, like Anora, is gritty, engaging and entertaining (Image via Magnolia Pictures)

Like Anora, Tangerine also comes from the mind of Sean Baker. The movie is helmed by Kitana Kiki Rodriguez who plays Sin-Dee Rella, a transgender s*x worker who is released after serving a 28-day jail sentence.

Ad

When she meets her friend, Alexandra, portrayed by Mya Taylor, Sin-Dee comes to know that her boyfriend has been cheating on her. Feeling frustrated and enraged, she makes a plan to get back at him for his betrayal.

Baker's raw and bold style of storytelling that comes through in Anora can also be witnessed in this impactful drama. The fact that the movie was shot with iPhone 5S smartphones and still manages to deliver striking scenes that scream depth and finesse is nothing short of impressive.

Ad

Where to watch: Tangerine is available for streaming on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and MUBI.

3) Compartment No 6 (2021)

Complex and thoughtful, this movie is a must-watch (Image via Sony Pictures)

The narrative of Anora reiterates the fact that people are much more complex under the surface. The same theme also shines through in Compartment No 6 by Juho Kuosmanen. Based on Rosa Liksom's novel, it stars Seidi Haarla and Yura Borisov in the lead. Fans of Anora will remember that Borisov played Igor in the 2024 movie.

Ad

In Compartment No 6, Haarla plays Laura, a Finnish student who is traveling by train to Murmansk. She has a hard time getting along with the other passenger in the compartment, Borisov's Lyokha, who is a brash Russian miner. But the more time they spend, she realizes that he isn't all that bad.

The main highlight of Compartment No 6 has to be the sincere interactions between Laura and Lyokha. Although this aspect isn't rare in films, Haarla and Borisov are able to lay the foundation for a connection that feels special and unique to them.

Ad

Where to watch: Compartment No 6 can be viewed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) The Land of Sasha (2022)

Young viewers will especially relate to this impactful movie (Image via Trigon-film)

Anora's Mark Eydelshteyn also appears in The Land of Sasha by Yulia Trofimova. An adaptation of Gala Uzryutova's YA book, the movie follows the life of 17-year-old Sasha (Eydelshteyn) who doesn't feel secure enough to pursue a serious relationship. He blames his insecurities on his father who abandoned him at a young age.

Ad

However, his outlook on life starts to change when she meets Maria Matsel's Zhenya. Sasha slowly learns that adulting doesn't mean having all the answers but it is about paving one's own path and learning from mistakes.

Coming-of-age narratives can suffer from clichés of the genre but Trofimova is able to tell a heartfelt tale that truly represents the fears and dreams of today's youth.

Where to watch: The Land of Sasha is available on MUBI and Plex.

Ad

5) The Tearsmith (2024)

The Tearsmith has a dark, intense vibe that will appeal to fans of Anora (Image via Netflix)

Like Anora, The Tearsmith also thrives on the electrifying chemistry between its central characters. Directed by Alessandro Genovesi, the movie is based on Erin Doom's novel.

Ad

Caterina Ferioli plays Nica, who is raised in an oppressive orphanage after her parents pass away in an accident. When she is adopted, the family also adopts Simone Baldasseroni's Rigel. He is hostile towards her at first but Nica soon realizes that there is something simmering underneath his abrasive behavior that threatens their new family dynamic.

The Tearsmith will particularly appeal to cinephiles who are fond of forbidden romances. Ferioli and Baldasseroni deserve credit for being able to portray the push-and-pull dynamic between the characters with such intensity. The movie also benefits from a memorable soundtrack that adds to the dark romance vibes.

Ad

Where to watch: The Tearsmith can be streamed on Netflix.

6) Goyo (2024)

This movie features endearing central characters (Image via Netflix)

One of the many things that Anora does well is its portrayal of complex relationships. To a large extent, Goyo by Marcos Carnevale also prompts viewers to envision a romance that is unlike the clichéd version they are used to seeing on screen.

Ad

In this Argentine movie, Nicolás Furtado plays Goyo, a young autistic man who works as a museum guide. He likes to stick to a strict routine but things change dramatically after he finds himself falling for a colleague.

Goyo, like Anora, boasts memorable characters who are strong and yet vulnerable in their own ways. Not only does the movie portray a sincere romance worth rooting for but it also gives viewers a peek into Argentinean lifestyles.

Ad

Where to watch: Goyo is available for streaming on Netflix.

7) She Taught Love (2024)

This movie shares poignant messages about life and death (Image via Hulu)

Like Vanya in Anora, the male lead in She Taught Love by Nate Edwards also has a lot of things that he needs to sort out. Darrell Britt-Gibson plays Frank Cooper, an actor who never thinks too hard about the future. He keeps himself busy with indulgent distractions.

Ad

When he meets the level-headed and ambitious Mali Waters, portrayed by Arsema Thomas, he cannot help but be enamored. However, as Frank continues to obsess over her, he finds out that Mali is suffering from cancer.

Mali, like Anora Mikheeva, holds the viewer's attention with her relentless spirit and unmistakable charming aura. It is also noteworthy that the intelligent and moving screenplay is devoid of the usual unnecessary stereotypes.

Where to watch: She Taught Love can be viewed on Hulu and Disney+.

Ad

8) A True Gentleman (2024)

A True Gentleman explores mature relationships (Image via Netflix)

The lead in Anora has seen reality, enough to know that nothing in life comes easy but she still finds herself drawn to Vanya's idea of a perfect life. Something similar also happens with the protagonist of A True Gentleman directed by Onur Bilgetay.

Ad

Çagatay Ulusoy plays Saygin, a charismatic male escort who is really good at his job. He lives a lavish life, thanks to a wealthy older woman who hangs on his every word. However, things start to get complicated when he meets an enigmatic woman who makes him question what he really wants in life.

Like Anora, Saygin also has a complex backstory that adds richness and depth to his character. Ulusoy certainly knows how to keep the audience immersed by adding an emotional touch to Saygin's transformation.

Ad

Where to watch: A True Gentleman can be streamed on Netflix.

9) Culpa Tuya (2024)

Culpa Tuya keeps viewers engaged from start to finish (Image via Prime Video)

In Anora, Mikey Madison's character fights for the marriage even when Vanya's family creates problems for her. Similarly, in Culpa Tuya by Domingo González, the lead couple is determined to make things work even though their parents don't approve of their relationship.

Ad

Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara reprise their roles, Noah and Nick, in this sequel to Culpa Mia (2023). Unlike Anora and Vanya's relationship, both Noah and Nick are equally willing to go the extra mile for each other which the audience will find endearing.

Like it predecessor, Culpa Tuya delivers a fast-paced narrative that features impressive action scenes, steamy romance and plenty of drama. Like Anora, this movie balances the witty moments and the emotional scenes perfectly.

Ad

Where to watch: Culpa Tuya is available for streaming on Prime Video.

10) Queer (2024)

Queer's imaginative storytelling, like Anora, will appeal to cinephiles (Image via A24)

Like Anora, Queer also boasts unconventional storytelling that is engaging and thoughtful at the same time. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, it is based on William S. Burroughs' novella. Set in 1950s Mexico City, it stars Daniel Craig as William Lee, an American expatriate who enjoys drinking and one-night stands.

Ad

When he comes across Drew Starkey's Eugene Allerton, another American expatriate, William becomes obsessed. He plans his days in a way that increases his chances of bumping into Eugene. Eventually, they enter into a relationship, but Eugene continues to stay emotionally distant.

Like Sean Baker, Guadagnino is also very good at telling stories that are bold and imaginative. Daniel Craig really shines in the role and stays true to the character in the original work. The intriguing premise, striking cinematography, and intelligent dialogue combine to create a cinematic experience that movie lovers wouldn't want to miss.

Ad

Where to watch: Queer is available on Prime Video and MUBI.

Like Anora, these riveting titles offer complex plotlines that are brought alive by relatable characters who are flawed yet endearing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback