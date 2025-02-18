Where to watch Waitress: The Musical online? Streaming details and more

The musical comedy-drama Waitress: The Musical is a unique film that consists of a live stage recording of a 2015 musical. Blended with humor, emotions, and an uplifting score, it is the story of a small-town pie baker seeking a fresh start.

The movie follows Jenna, a waitress and expert pie baker who has an unhappy married life. However, things get complicated when she finds out that she is pregnant. A baking contest and a new love interest give her a chance at freedom and self-discovery. This leads her to find strength within herself and embrace a fresh start.

Waitress: The Musical was released to critical praise in 2023. It is now available for streaming on Max.

Streaming details for Waitress: The Musical explored

Waitress: The Musical was produced in the fall of 2021 during the stage musical's limited run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City. The movie premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival 2 years later and had a theatrical release later that year.

The movie is now available on digital platforms and video-on-demand. It can be streamed on Max and Max Amazon Channel. Interested viewers can also stream the film through bundles like Hulu and Max, or the Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle.

Furthermore, it is available for rent online for $3.99 on the Microsoft Store, Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home. Those looking to purchase the film can find it on the same platforms for $12.99.

Who stars in Waitress: The Musical?

The movie is based on Adrienne Shelly's 2007 movie Waitress which was later adapted into a Tony-award nominated musical. In the 2021 Broadway adaptation, Sara Bareilles played the role of Jenna, the waitress who is looking to start her life afresh.

Bareilles is a muti-hyphenate artist with several skills under her belt. She has won two Grammys and also has 3 Tony Award nominations and 4 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. These days, she is starring as the main character Dawn Solano in the musical comedy TV series Girls5eva.

Other members of the main cast are:

Mare of Easttown star Joe Tippett played Earl, Jenna's husband

Charity Angél Dawson played Becky, Jenna's friend and coworker

Caitlin Houlahan played Dawn, another of Jenna's friends and coworkers

The Blacklist actor Drew Gehling played Dr. Pomatter, Jenna's new gynecologist

Gilmore Girls actor Dakin Matthews played Joe, the owner of Joe's Pie Diner

The Greatest Showman actor Eric Anderson played Cal, the manager of Joe's Pie Diner

Godless actor Christopher Fitzgerald played Ogie, a customer of Joe's Pie Diner

Supporting cast members are:

Tyrone Davis Jr.

Matt Deangelis

Andrew Fitch

Henry Gottfried

Emily Koch

Max Kumangai

Stephanie Torns

Nora Winer

Production and Direction of Waitress: the Musical

A still from Waitress: The Musical (Image via X/WaitressUK)

The stage musical was directed by Tony Award-nominated director Diane Paulus. Australian-British filmmaker Brett Sullivan directed the movie from a screenplay by Jessie Nelson who is also a producer on it.

Other producers of the film include Bareilles, Michael Roiff, Barry and Fran Weissler, and Paul Morphos. Further, Alecia Parker is an executive producer and Brad Carpenter is the post producer.

