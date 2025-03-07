"I was just painfully shy"- When Mikey Madison revealed she could not "talk to anyone" 

After seeing her performance in Anora, not a lot of people would assume that Mikey Madison was so shy in her younger years that she had to mentally prepare herself to even ask a simple question. The 25-year-old actress recently got her hands on the most prestigious award any actress could hope to get. She also received endless critical acclaim for her incredible performance in Anora.

However, as revealed years back by the actress in an interview with The Interview Magazine, her beginnings were very different from where we see her now. In fact, Mikey Madison revealed that in her younger years, she struggled significantly to even talk to people. She explained during the interview:

"I was just painfully shy. I couldn’t talk to anyone. Going up in front of class, I would have to mentally prepare myself to raise my hand. That was even just a couple years ago. I was a competitive horseback rider, and all of a sudden I just decided, “I think I want to be an actor.” I know this is cheesy, but I saw The Hunger Games and I was like, “That’s so cool. I want to do what she’s doing.”"

In the same interview, Mikey Madison also talked about the FX comedy series Better Things, which kickstarted her career.

"That was a really exciting day."- Mikey Madison on landing Better Things

Mikey Madison showed great promise and talent from a young age, but every actress needs a big break, and for Madison, it came with Better Things, which started in 2016. This was enough to bring her into the spotlight, and this fame eventually snowballed into her Oscar-winning performance in Anora.

After discussing her humble beginning when she was very shy and afraid of any kind of interaction, she talked about getting her first role in this same interview with The Interview Magazine. She said:

"I got the audition, and this was kind of the end of pilot season. I wasn’t getting anything. I felt such a connection to this script and immediately felt very protective over the character because she’s so multifaceted and interesting and she has so many colors to her. I wanted to do her justice."

She continued:

So I went in and the first read was great. I went in a couple weeks later to meet Pamela and it was instant chemistry. I immediately fell in love with her. Then, a little bit later, she called me and asked me if I wanted to be in the show, like, in her voice. That was a really exciting day."

After this, there was no looking back for Mikey Madison, who bagged multiple roles across different movies, eventually ending up in Anora, which shot her to global fame, and now a historic Oscar win.

Mikey Madison started her film journey with a role in Liza, Liza, Skies Are Grey in 2017 and went on to work in numerous other films like Nostalgia, Monster, It Takes Three, and All Souls. One of her breakout works was in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She was also a part of a star-studded cast in 2022's Scream.

She will continue to build on her success with Anora in the future.

