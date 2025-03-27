The Amazing Race season 37 episode 4 recap: Participants travel to Bali as teams face off in challenging detours

The Amazing Race Season 37 premiered on CBS on March 26, 2025, with Phil Keoghan as host. Fourteen teams competed across three continents, nine countries, and 29,000 miles for a $1 million prize. Each leg featured unexpected twists and challenges.

Courtney and Jasmin were eliminated in Japan, while the latest episode took teams to Bali, Indonesia. Winners received cashback rewards for trips to Croatia and Montenegro.

By the episode's end, another team was eliminated, leaving only nine teams in the competition.

What happened in The Amazing Race season 37 episode 4?

The team of Scott and Lori departed first for Bali Indonesia on the latest episode of The Amazing Race. They were informed that the team that won the Driver's Seat advantage would gain an edge in this leg. Scott and Lori stopped at a travel agency to book their tickets. Carson and Jack soon joined them and requested the same flight. Jonathan and Ana, who had won the Express Pass, planned to use it strategically.

While Jonathan and Ana booked their tickets, Carson and Jack discussed strategy with Scott and Lori. They decided it would be smarter to use their advantage against a weaker team rather than a stronger one. Melinda and Erika asked for the same tickets as the teams ahead of them. Pops and Jeff joined them at the agency and also booked the same flight.

Eventually, all teams except Bernie and Carrigain got on the 7:15 flight. Bernie and Carrigain were scheduled to depart on the 10:55 flight, putting them at a disadvantage. The teams arrived in Bali, took taxis to their next location, and claimed their spots for the morning task. Jonathan and Ana arrived first, followed by Nick and Mike, Scott and Lori, and then the other teams.

The next morning on The Amazing Race, the teams learned they had to drive ATVs through the jungle to reach a waterfall. They completed the task in the order they had chosen. Jonathan and Ana finished first and received their next clue, which instructed them to go to Tampaksiring. At the Roadblock, Ana chose to participate.

The task required threshing rice, with the amount determined by the Driver's Seat advantage. Jonathan and Ana decided the amount of rice for each team. They assigned 25 pounds to Alyssa and Josiah, Nick and Mike, Bernie and Carrigain, Pops and Jeff, and Scott and Lori. Whereas other The Amazing Race teams were given 20 or 15 pounds. Jonathan and Ana used their Express Pass and decided to skip the task.

More teams arrived at the Roadblock, and Lori and Nick started threshing rice. Meanwhile, Brett and Mark's taxi driver took them far away from their destination. Mark used his phone's GPS to realize that they had made a mistake. Meanwhile, Jonathan and Ana wondered if using their Express Pass was a mistake. Melinda and Erika arrived next, and Melinda immediately started the Roadblock.

Lori and Scott left for Penglipuran Village after completing their task. Bernie and Carrigain arrived, with Carrigain taking on the Roadblock. Jonathan and Ana reached the Detour and chose Penjor, decorating a bamboo pole. Scott and Lori joined them, making Jonathan and Ana worry about falling behind.

Nick and Han completed the Roadblock first, followed by Alyssa and Jack. Han & Holden and Nick & Mike chose the Pajegan Detour, while Alyssa & Josiah and Carson & Jack picked Penjor. Melinda, Jeff, and Mark also finished the Roadblock.

Carrigain was the last one remaining, putting her and Bernie in last place and thus being eliminated from The Amazing Race.

