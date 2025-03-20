Who went home on The Amazing Race season 37 episode 3? Details explored

The third episode of The Amazing Race season 37, which aired March 19, 2025, saw teams continue their journey through Japan, arriving in Osaka for the latest leg of the competition. The race presented new challenges, including an opportunity to win an Express Pass, a competitive Roadblock, and a demanding Detour that tested the teams’ skills under pressure.

While some teams managed to maintain their position or climb the rankings, others struggled to keep pace. By the end of the leg, Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey, a team of dating nurses, were the last to arrive at the Pit Stop, leading to their elimination from The Amazing Race.

The Amazing Race season 37 episode 3 elimination overview

Recap of episode 3

The teams continued their journey through Japan, arriving in Osaka for the latest leg of the race. At the start of The Amazing Race episode, teams learned that an Express Pass was available, which would allow the holders to skip one task of their choice. This opportunity led to intense competition at the Roadblock, as several teams aimed to secure the advantage.

The Roadblock required one member of the team to finish a Japanese traditional task, which tested their coordination and patience. Some teams did well, with others reaching the next phase of the race immediately. Others were not so lucky, experiencing delays in their progress.

At the Detour, teams were forced to decide between two tasks that challenged their accuracy and problem-solving abilities. A few teams finished their assigned task expeditiously, securing their position, while others performed poorly, losing precious minutes. Tactical moves, including a switch of Detour choices when one was deemed too challenging, determined who arrived at the Pit Stop first.

Scott and Lori Thompson finished in first place, using strategic choices to navigate the leg effectively. Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge closely followed, securing the second-place position. Jonathan and Ana Towns finished third and gained possession of the Express Pass.

Who went home?

Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey encountered challenges throughout the leg, starting with transportation issues upon arrival in Osaka. The difficulty in finding a taxi placed them at a disadvantage early on.

During the Roadblock, Courtney faced obstacles completing the assigned task, which put the team further behind. While they attempted to recover lost time in the Detour, their efforts were not enough to move them out of last place.

At the Pit Stop, host Phil Keoghan informed Courtney and Jasmin that they were the last team to arrive, resulting in their elimination from the race. Their departure reduced the number of remaining teams and marked the end of their journey for the $1 million prize.

Who is still in the race?

Several teams remain in The Amazing Race, each navigating challenges and strategic decisions as they compete for the grand prize. Scott and Lori Thompson continue to build momentum after securing first place in this leg. Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge have maintained strong performances, finishing near the top once again.

Jonathan and Ana Towns not only placed third but also gained possession of the Express Pass, which may influence future legs. Alyssa and Josiah Borden, married nurse anesthetists, remain in the competition, along with Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden, who narrowly avoided elimination.

Brett Hamby and Mark Romain, a married pair of Vegas performers, continue their race, as do Han and Holden Nguyen, who worked to recover from earlier setbacks. Melinda and Erika Papadeas, a mother-daughter team, have also advanced to the next leg.

Brothers Nick and Mike Fiorito, and father-son duo Jeff and Jeff "Pops" Bailey, are among the remaining teams that will continue competing, as they prepare for the next leg of The Amazing Race.

Catch all the action as the race continues— The Amazing Race Season 37 airs Wednesdays at 9:30 pm on CBS.

