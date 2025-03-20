The Amazing Race season 37 episode 3 recap: Shocking elimination leaves teams reeling as the Express Pass changes the game

In the third episode of The Amazing Race season 37 which aired March 19, 2025, Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey, a dating couple working as nurses, were eliminated. Several challenges, including difficulties in navigation and a setback at the Roadblock, marked their race throughout the leg. Their performance in the Detour helped them regain some lost time, but it was not enough to avoid elimination.

Their struggles began early when they faced delays securing transportation, placing them at an initial disadvantage. Despite making a strong effort to recover, the time lost in the Roadblock proved too significant to overcome.

Episode 3 overview of The Amazing Race season 37

The impact of the Express Pass on the race

During this leg, teams traveled to Osaka, Japan, where they competed for an advantage known as the Express Pass. This pass allowed the recipient team to bypass one challenge of their choosing later in the competition.

Jonathan and Ana Towns secured the Express Pass by completing a Roadblock, giving them a strategic benefit moving forward on The Amazing Race.

The presence of the Express Pass influenced teams' decisions throughout the leg. Some competitors chose to focus on speed to stay ahead, while others considered attempting the challenge for a chance at securing the advantage.

The decision not to pursue the Express Pass proved beneficial for Scott and Lori Thompson, who concentrated on efficiency and completed the leg in the first place.

Roadblock and Detour challenges shifted team placements

The Roadblock involved a task requiring agility and concentration, which created separation among teams. Some racers excelled, allowing their teams to gain an early advantage, while others struggled, leading to shifts in placement. Courtney’s performance in this challenge contributed to the team’s fall to the back of the pack.

At the Detour, teams faced two options. Some competitors quickly adapted and advanced, while others encountered obstacles that slowed their progress. Han and Holden Nguyen aimed to improve their standing after a slow start in previous legs, performing well at the Roadblock.

However, their progress was hindered at the Detour, where difficulties in completing the task caused them to drop in the rankings on The Amazing Race.

Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden were another team that faced challenges in the Detour. A struggle to execute the required technique led them to consider switching tasks, costing them additional time. Despite the setback, they managed to avoid elimination, finishing just ahead of Courtney and Jasmin.

Teams’ standings at the end of Leg 3

At the conclusion of the leg, Scott and Lori Thompson reached the pit stop first, followed closely by Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge in second place. Jonathan and Ana Towns secured third place after obtaining the Express Pass.

At the lower end of the standings, Bernie and Carrigain narrowly avoided elimination. Han and Holden, despite early progress in the Roadblock, ended the leg near the bottom due to struggles in the Detour. Courtney and Jasmin were the last team to arrive at the pit stop and were eliminated from The Amazing Race.

With the Express Pass now in play and teams adjusting their strategies, the dynamics of the competition continue to evolve as the race progresses.

Don't miss the next episode of The Amazing Race season 37, airing Wednesdays at 9:30 PM on CBS.

