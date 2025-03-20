"No sense of urgency"— The Amazing Race fans react to Jasmin and Courtney's performance and elimination

The Amazing Race season 37 aired a brand new episode this week on CBS. The competitive series featured the next leg of the race, which saw the teams travel to Kyoto. The leg started with the 11 remaining teams and ended with 10.

The cast members were given the choice to get an Express Pass which would allow them to skip out on one of the obstacles. Jonathan and Ana, along with Lori and Scott were on the first bullet train to Kyoto while the others followed in different trains.

After a series of competitions and roadblocks, Scott and Lori were the first to arrive at the Pit Stop while Courtney and Jasmin finished in last place and were eliminated from the show.

Fans online commented on the pair's elimination from the show and criticized their gameplay. One person wrote on X:

"The problem with Courtney’s team is that they have no sense of urgency. They’re not acting like they’re in a race."

"Courtney and Jasmin seem like very nice people but they move backwards. That's how SLOW they move in a race. They're not the rabbit or the turtle they're the snails. It's frustrating to watch them," a fan commented.

"Even if Courtney and Jasmin were able to make some strides and overtake a team at the Detour, they'd probably get lost on the way to the Pit Stop and still lose," a tweet read.

Some fans of The Amazing Race season 37 noted that they would miss the pair:

"Definitely will miss Courtney and Jasmin," a person wrote.

""Our story doesn't end here." sorry to see Courtney/Jasmin go," a fan commented.

"Took Courtney forever but she finally got it. However I see no way for them to catch up and this will probably be a third straight week of a Black team being eliminated," a tweet read.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 further said:

"They seem nice enough but I don't like watching the chronically behind teams like the nurses. IF you're gonna lag thru the race, ATLEAST be entertaining like Dave & Mary or interesting like the Beekman's. They seem nice but won't be missed," a person wrote.

"Welp the nurses are eliminated. Damn," a fan commented.

What happened in The Amazing Race season 37 episode 3?

In The Amazing Race season 37 episode 3, Courtney and Jasmin reach the clue box after riding the fourth bullet train to Kyoto. However, the pair fell behind while trying to decode their Omikuji clue as they didn't realize they needed to wet the paper for it to reveal the location of their next stop, the Shiramine Jingu Shrine.

After understanding where they needed to go, The Amazing Race team made their way to the Roadblock, which was attempted by Courtney. As part of the Roadblock, the teams had to play Kemari, and needed five successful passes to be able to move on. The pair struggled with the task, allowing Han and Holden to pass them in the race.

Since Bernie and Carrigain also completed the task before Jasmin and Courtney, the latter were in last place. By the time the pair reached the next Roadblock challenge, four teams had already reached the pit stop.

The Amazing Race season 37 pair was the last to meet host Phil at the pit stop and were eliminated from the competition.

Fans of the CBS reality show commented on the pair's performance and elimination online and criticized their gameplay.

Episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 are available to stream on CBS.

