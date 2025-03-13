The Amazing Race season 37 episode 2 recap: Contestants face sumo wrestling, while a one-minute difference eliminates one team

The Amazing Race season 37 episode 2 premiered on CBS on March 12, 2025. In the episode, the contestants had to find their way and book their flights from Hong Kong to Osaka, Japan, where they competed in a two-part challenge.

Ad

After arriving in Osaka, for their first challenge, the pairs had to split up and team up with contestants from another team. These newly formed terms had to match the rhythm in the drumming challenge to advance to the next spot.

For the second challenge, going back to their original teams, they had to choose between sumo wrestling and mochi-making as their challenge. The first team to finish all the challenges and make it to the pit stop won a ten-day guided tour trip to Africa.

Ad

Trending

Titled Very Strong Warrior Energy, the synopsis for the episode reads:

"Teams depart for Osaka, Japan, where they encounter an Intersection at the Roadblock, forcing one partner to team up with a member of another team and complete a challenge performing the taiko drums."

What happened in The Amazing Race season 37 episode 2?

The flight to Osaka, Japan

Ad

Ad

In The Amazing Race season 37 episode 2, the teams had to manage and handle all their travels from Hong Kong to Osaka, Japan. They had to book their flights through a certain travel agency located in a particular mall and arrange their modes of travel to and from both airports.

Carson and Jack took a two-hour lead during the challenge, choosing the fastest route by taking a one-stop way to Japan. Meanwhile, other pairs only thought of taking non-stop flights and had to wait for delays.

Ad

The team of best friends, Bernie and Carrigain, had their own differences to take care of as they were participating in the challenge. Bernie felt that Carrigain was being way too abrasive for the show. However, her The Amazing Race partner didn't see any problem with that, as she felt it was required for such a high-stakes competition.

Carson and Jack's lead was soon overtaken by the father-daughter duo, Ernest and Bridget. Close behind them were the married Vegas performers, Mark and Brett, who decided to team up with the father and daughter for the cultural drumming challenge.

Ad

Cultural drumming, sumo wrestling, and mochi-making challenges

Ad

The first challenge of The Amazing Race season 37 episode 2 was a drumming challenge, where the pairs had to split and form teams with a contestant from another team.

Ernest and Bridget split and teamed up with Mark and Brett. At first, they thought that the drumming challenge would be easy. However, they struggled through it after realizing that they weren't able to get on with the required rhythm.

Jack and Carson came in next and eventually recovered their lost lead after splitting and teaming up with the married couple, Jonathan and Ana.

Ad

After finishing this, the pairs were given two options for their second challenge; sumo wrestling or mochi-making. The leading two and most of the other teams decided to go with sumo wrestling.

Jonathan and Ana finished first and took the lead to head to the pit stop. Meanwhile, Ernest and Bridget were struggling in the last position.

Ad

Jeff and Pop, Courtney and Jasmin, and Melinda and Erika chose to take up mochi-making, where they had to beat mochi into certain shapes.

By the end of the episode, Jonathan and Ana emerged victorious, winning a ten-day guided tour trip to Africa. Meanwhile, Scott and Lori came in second, and Alyssa and Josiah took the third position.

Ernest and Bridget ultimately finished last and were eliminated from the show, missing the mark by being just one minute behind Han and Holden.

Ad

The Amazing Race season 37 contestants still in the show

The remaining The Amazing Race season 37 contestants are as follows:

Alyssa Borden and Josiah Borden – Married nurse anesthetists

Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden – Friends

Brett Hamby and Mark Romain – Married Vegas performers

Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge – Best friends and gamers

Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey – Dating nurses

Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen – Siblings

Jonathan Towns and Ana Towns – Married parents

Melinda Papadeas and Erika Papadeas – Mother and daughter

Nick Fiorito and Mike Fiorito – Brothers

Jeff "Pops" Bailey and Jeff Bailey – Father and son

Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson – Married parents of eight

Ad

The Amazing Race season 37 episodes premiere every Wednesday on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback