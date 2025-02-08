The Amazing Race season 37: Age of all cast members explored

The popular globe-trotting reality show The Amazing Race is returning for season 37, which will premiere on March 5, 2025, on CBS at 9:30 pm ET.

Season 37 will include a record 14 teams competing in what is labeled a "season of surprises". The 14 pairs competing for $1 million prize money in the upcoming season include video game streamers, lumberjacks, Las Vegas showgirls, acrobats, and retired Chicago Police Chief, among others. Long-time host Phil Keoghan will return for the new season.

According to the show release, the new season will feature “game-changing twists in every episode”, including a new obstacle called the Fork in the Road. This obstacle will be seen in the first leg of the season in Hong Kong.

When the teams reach the Fork in the Road, they will “have to choose which direction and route they want to take to the Pit Stop, creating two parallel races where two teams will be eliminated.”

Filming for season 37 started on May 18, 2024, in Los Angeles, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, with the teams flying to Hong Kong. Destinations for filming included Hong Kong, Japan, UAE, Bulgaria, France, and Portugal before returning to the United States to wrap the shoot in Miami, Florida.

The Amazing Race season 37 participants' ages and occupations explored

Season 37 is notable for being the largest cast in the history of the show, with 14 teams competing for the $1 million prize money. The participants taking part in the upcoming season include:

1) Alyssa Borden (Age 31) and Josiah Borden (Age 32)

Alyssa and Josiah Border (Image via Instagram @theamazingrace)

Alyssa and Josiah Borden are a married couple who both work as nurse anesthetists. They are based in Philadelphia.

2) Bernie Gutierrez (Age 31) and Carrigain Scadden (Age 33)

Bernie and Carrigain (Image via Instagram @theamazingrace)

This team is comprised of best friends Bernie and Carrigain. By profession, Bernie works as a personal trainer in Dallas, while Carrigain is a spa educator based in Denver.

3) Brett Hamby (Age 36) and Mark Romain (Age 37)

Brett and Mark (Image via Instagram @theamazingrace)

Brett and Mark are a married couple who both work as Vegas performers in Las Vegas, where Brett performs as an acrobat, while Mark is a dancer and a model.

4) Courtney Ramsey (Age 33) and Jasmin Carey (Age 34)

Courtney and Jasmin (Image via Instagram @theamazingrace)

One of the teams taking part in the new season includes Courtney and Jasmin, who are dating. By profession, Courtney is a registered nurse and Jasmin is a nurse practitioner. The two are currently dating. They come from Leland, North Carolina.

5) Ernest Cato (Age 59) and Bridget Cato (Age 28)

Ernest and Bridget (Image via Instagram @theamazingrace)

This team includes Ernest and Bridget, who are a father-daughter duo. Ernest currently stays in Chicago and is a retired chief of the Chicago Police Department, while Bridget works as an account supervisor in Somerville, Massachusetts.

6) Han Nguyen (Age 26) and Holden Nguyen (Age 22)

Han and Holden (Image via Instagram @theamazingrace)

Another team is comprised of Han and Holden, who are siblings from Los Gatos California. By profession, Han is a former energy consultant, while Holden is a student at Stanford.

7) Jackye Clayton (Age 51) and Lauren McKinney (Age 61)

Jackye and Lauren (Image via Instagram @theamazingrace)

Another team includes best friends Jackye and Lauren, who are from St. Louis, Missouri. Jackye is a talent acquisition architect, while Lauren works as a corporate event strategist.

8) Carson McCalley (Age 28) and Jack Doge (Age 27)

Carson and Jack from The Amazing Race season 37 (Image via Instagram @theamazingrace)

One of the pair includes Carson and Jack, who are best friends and gaming streamers who currently live in Brooklyn, New York.

9) Melinda Papadeas (Age 66) and Erika Papadeas (Age 32)

Melinda and Erika from The Amazing Race season 37 (Image via Instagram @theamazingrace)

Another team includes Melinda and Erika, who are a mother-daughter duo. Melinda has a job in administration and is settled in Chandler, Arizona, while Erika is a client management specialist based in Englewood, Colorado.

10) Nick Fio (Age 32) and Mike Fio (Age 28)

Nick and Mike from The Amazing Race season 37 (Image via Instagram @theamazingrace)

Nick and Mike are brothers from Brooklyn, New York. They started an Instagram page @fiobros where they post clips from their podcast called BestSelf University.

11) Mark Crawford (Age 63) and Larry Graham (Age 59)

Mark and Larry from The Amazing Race season 37 (Image via Instagram @theamazingrace)

Another team includes best friends Mark and Larry, who both worked as firefighters, and are now retired. Mark is from Watertown, Tennessee, while Larry comes from Bartlett, Tennessee.

12) Scott Thompson (Age 47) and Lori Thompson (age 49)

Scott and Lori from The Amazing Race season 37 (Image via Instagram @theamazingrace)

Scott and Lori are married and parents to eight sons who are located in Salt Lake City, Utah. By profession, Scott is a physician assistant and Lori is a stay-at-home mom.

13) Johnathan Towns (Age 42) and Ana Towns (Age 35)

Jonathan and Ana from The Amazing Race season 37 (Image via Instagram @theamazingrace)

Jonathan and Ana are married parents from Pomona, California. Johnathan works as a software developer, while Ana is a stay-at-home mom.

14) Jeff "Pops" Bailey (Age 65) and Jeff Bailey (Age 36)

Jeff and Jeff from The Amazing Race season 37 (Image via Instagram @theamazingrace)

Jeff and Jeff are a father-son duo, hailing from St. Louis, Missouri. By profession, both work as lumberjacks.

According to the show release, the various activities these contestants are taking part in season 37 include skydiving over Dubai, performing a traditional Bulgarian folk dance, taking part in a taiko drum group, and more.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Amazing race season 37.

