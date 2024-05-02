Why were Angie & Danny eliminated from The Amazing Race season 36 episode 8? Remaining contestants and details explored

The Amazing Race season 36 had 13 teams competing for the grand prize of $1,000,000. In the newly released episode 8 of the CBS series, six teams completed multiple challenges and attempted to reach the final pit spot in time. Unfortunately, participants Angie & Danny couldn't arrive at Hastings Rocks before their fellow competitors and hence were placed last.

As Angie & Danny were unable to manage time and plan accordingly, they got eliminated from the competition after being placed sixth to reach the final pit stop. Their elimination surprised viewers as Angie & Danny were one of the strongest teams in the game.

The Amazing Race season 36 episode 8, That's What Being Strong Will Do was released exclusively on May 1, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as follows—

"Teams travel to Barbados where they visit the childhood home of Rihanna."

What happened in The Amazing Race season 36 episode 8?

During the hunt for their first clue in the neighborhood of Fairfield, Angie & Danny were the first to depart.

Due to unexpected rainfall, the duo faced challenges following proper directions but eventually made it to Rihanna’s childhood house to find their third clue. Angie was confident to complete the Roadblock and became the first participant to do so.

After exiting Rihanna’s home, Angie was left behind along with Danny who suffered from a lack of time management but managed to reach Long Bay Beach quickly. At The Amazing Race Detour, they chose Fish Pot Building in which teams had to build a pot from scratch using sticks and wire mesh. Angie & Danny started this Detour in fifth place and they arrived last at the pit stop.

The final verdict was given by a fisherman who would give the sturdy pot owners their last clue.

Remaining contestants on The Amazing Race season 36

The first team to complete all tasks on time and reach Phil at the pit stop were Ricky & Cesar who used their navigation skills along with quick thinking to decode the clues. This was Ricky & Cesar's fifth time securing the top spot in the race and they were given a prize of $7,500 for their win.

The second-place winners Juan & Shane struggled to make it in time after the Roadblock. They were the last team to arrive at Long Bay Beach and were the only participants who chose Seaweed Clearing. This task involved cleaning up and filling one blue barrel.

Meanwhile, Amber & Vinny, Yvonne & Melissa, and Rod & Leticia managed to secure third, fourth, and fifth places respectively. Due to the rainfall, all teams struggled with navigation and the difficult clues made the race more challenging than ever.

Now that Angie & Danny have been eliminated from the competition, the remaining five teams on The Amazing Race season 36 include:

Ricky & Cesar

Juan & Shane

Amber & Vinny

Yvonne & Melissa

Rod & Leticia

Viewers will witness, these teams competing for the final grand prize in the upcoming episode 9 titled My Precious Cacao. In this episode, fans can expect to see new twists as the difficulty level of each challenge increases. Episode 9 is set to release on May 8, 2024, the episode synopsis hints at a potential roadblock in the Dominican Republic.

The Amazing Race season 36 episode 10 on the other hand will reveal the final winner after four teams will compete for the top three, out of which only one team will take the grand prize home.

Stream episode 8 exclusively on CBS.