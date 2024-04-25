The Amazing Race season 36 episode 7: Recap and more details explored

Episode 7 of season 36 of the generational show The Amazing Race saw its seventh consecutive elimination. The episode aired on Wednesday, April 24, and bid goodbye to Wisconsin firefighters Sunny Pulver and Bizzy Smith after they failed to make it to the given destination on time.

The elimination in the sixth episode of the show was also that of Wisconsin residents. Derek and Shelisa Williams, a pair of grandparents, were sent home after they lagged by a long time to get to the detour.

After Sunny and Bizzy departed the show in episode seven, only six teams remained. The challenges in this episode consisted of a roadblock challenge, which would get its winners a trip to Paris.

What went down on episode 7 of The Amazing Race season 36?

The seventh leg of The Amazing Race season 36 was from Argentina to Uruguay. After the teams were flown to Uruguay, they departed from Fortaleza del Cerro in 15-minute intervals, according to how they arrived at the previous pit stop and had to drive to Puerto Logístico Punta de Sayago.

While in Uruguay, the teams got to witness the famous Uruguayan Carnival in Montevideo, and the viewers lived vicariously through them. For their Roadblock Challenge this leg, the teams had to weld together two pieces of metal into a right angle, strong enough to withstand two impacts of a hammer.

The teams that succeed at welding their metal pieces strong enough will be able to receive their next clue on The Amazing Race.

Sunny and Bizzy were still well in time here because welding experience came with their firefighting abilities. They finished in sixth place, right before the couple Yvonne Chavez and Melissa Main. However, they lost momentum while driving to their next clue, Ciudad Vieja.

Rod and Leticia, on the other hand, beat the first two teams to secure first place after speeding through the welding challenge. However, surpassing the welding challenge on number one didn't help because they finished the detour in third place. Ricky Rotandi and Cesar Aldrete won the title instead, winning a trip to Paris and inching extremely close to the giant prize money of $1 million.

Sunny Pulver and Bizzy Smith's elimination on episode 7 of The Amazing Race season 36

Sunny and Bizzy started the competition on an optimistic note, where they aimed to get first place. However, when they found out that they had arrived in the last place instead, they didn't let the news dampen their spirits and stood there wide-smiled.

Even the host, Phil Keoghan, had to take note of their smiley faces as he complimented them, saying:

"Probably the biggest smiles ever for any team being eliminated".

While in talks with Phil, Sunny said that their bond grew even stronger as they got together to fight for the prize money. Bizzy said that she had found a "great woman, a friend, and a partner" in Sunny.

However, two major factors weighed into their finishing in last place. The first was the disadvantage they had with starting every challenge a little late because, throughout the leg, they had never made it to the first place.

The second was an issue with their navigation skills, which was reflected throughout this season of The Amazing Race. It also came into play on episode 7, when they needed to avoid it the most. On their drive to Puerto Logístico Punta de Sayago and then to Playa Malvin, the teams encountered a set of problems that dragged them even further back than they already were.

New episodes of The Amazing Race season 36 come out every Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.