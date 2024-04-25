The Amazing Race season 36: Who went home tonight?

The Amazing Race season 36 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, which saw the remaining teams compete in another leg of the race, by the end of which a duo was eliminated.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"Teams must put on their best performance in Montevideo, Uruguay, when they choose between banging out a drum routine with street performers or singing a Spanish tune with professional troubadours at the detour."

The episode began with seven teams and ended with six when best friends Sunny Pulver and Elizabeth "Bizzy" Smith were eliminated at the end of the leg.

What happened in The Amazing Race season 36 episode 7?

Titled Walk and Chew Gum Baby, The Amazing Race season 36, episode 7, featured seven teams: Amber & Vinney, Angie & Danny, Juan & Shane, Ricky & Cesar, Rod & Leticia, Sunny & Elizabeth, and Yvone & Melissa, taking on the Montevideo leg of the race.

The teams were clubbed into groups, with group 1 consisting of Juan and Shaun and Ricky and Cesar. They continued to collectively move forward and follow the first clue to Puerto Logistico Punta de Sayano to find their second clue.

Meanwhile, Vinny and Amber decided to break away from their alliance (Group 2) and continue the race on their own, leaving Rod and Leticia alone. Group 3 consisted of Angie and Danny, Yyonne and Melissa, and Sunny and Elizabeth.

The first team to find the next clue in The Amazing Race season 36 episode 7 was Cesar and Ricky. They stumbled upon a roadblock: "Who Wants to Make Sparks Fly?" As part of it, the teams had to weld two pieces of metal together, which then had to pass a strength test.

Juan and Shane caught up with the two and started working on their metal. Amber, Danny, Rod, and Leticia arrived almost simultaneously, followed closely by Danny and Angie from Group 3.

After the first roadblock, The Amazing Race season 36's Amber and Vinny were in the lead and reached the next clue, which was a detour in which teams either had to take part in Candombe or Murga.

As part of Candombe, the teams had to perform a drum routine, while in the Murga, they had to sing a Spanish song with the help of a prompter. Ricky and Cesar arrived in second place and opted to take part in Murga. The third team at the detour was Danny and Angie, who competed in the drum task.

Vinny and Amber arrived next and also chose to take part in Candombe, followed closely by Shane and Juan, who chose to drum it out as well. Rod and Leticia were the fifth pair to arrive; Melissa and Yvonne arrived next; and Sunny and Elizabeth were the last to arrive. As the rest of The Amazing Race contestants continued working on the detour, Ricky and Cesar made their way to the next pit stop, which was located in Playa Malvin.

In The Amazing Race season 36 episode 7, Ricky and Cesar finished first for the fourth time since the season started and won a five-night trip for two to Paris, France.

At the end of the roadblock, the leadership order was:

Ricky and Cesar (1st place)

Angie and Danny (2nd place)

Rod and Leticia (3rd place)

Amber and Vinny (4th place)

Yvonne and Melissa (5th place)

Juan and Shane (6th place)

Sunny and Elizabeth (eliminated in episode 7)

The Amazing Race season 36 will return next week with another episode on CBS.