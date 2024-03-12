The Amazing Race season 36: Release timings for all regions 

The Amazing Race season 36 is all set to premiere on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 9:30 PM ET on CBS. The upcoming season of The Amazing Race will be hosted by Phil Keoghan and is expected to chronicle the journeys of the contestants as they navigate several challenges and hurdles to win the cash prize worth a whopping $1 million.

The Amazing Race is one of reality television's coveted series and has been successfully running for over two decades now. For the past seasons, the CBS show has managed to entertain and enthrall viewers.

The rules of the game are simple. Worldwide, two-person teams compete in events and tasks that test their physical and mental limits. Each leg of the race ends with a pit stop when teams recuperate and get ready for the next leg. $1 million is awarded to the first team to arrive at the last pit stop.

The Amazing Race season 36 release timings explored

The Amazing Race is one of CBS' most anticipated shows and it is expected that viewers from all over the world will be tuning in to watch the season 36 premiere.

Country Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) Wednesday, March 13 9:30 PM West Coast of the US (PT) Wednesday, March 13 6:30 PM Midwest of the US (CT) Wednesday, March 13 7:30 PM Mountain Time (MT) Wednesday, March 13 8:30 PM Hawaii (HT) Wednesday, March 13 3:30 PM Alaska (AKT) Wednesday, March 13 5:30 PM Britain (BST) Thursday, March 14 1:30 AM France (CEST) Thursday, March 14 2:30 AM Germany (CEST) Thursday, March 14 2:30 AM Spain (CEST) Thursday, March 14 2:30 AM South Korea (KST) Thursday, March 14 10:30 AM Japan (JST) Thursday, March 14 10:30 AM India (IST) Thursday, March 14 7:30 AM Australia (AEDT) Thursday, March 14 12:30 PM

Viewers from all across the world can refer to the above table to know about the release timings of the CBS show's season 36 across their time zones.

What's the latest buzz about The Amazing Race season 36?

CBS has revealed the date of season 36's premiere, even though season 35 has just recently been declared the winner. The upcoming season is expected contestants to kickstart their journey in Puerto Vallarta and complete via Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Barbados, the Dominican Republic, and Philadelphia, however, the network has not verified specifics.

Following Survivor season 46's episode on March 13, the CBS show's season 36 will premiere for a special ninety-minute run. The season's other episodes will, however, revert to their customary hour-long format.

Casting for the upcoming season took place in June 2022, hence filming was completed before season 35. Nevertheless, season 35 was shot and broadcast to accommodate the longer episode format because of the 2023 Writers Strike.

Millions of viewers have enjoyed a happy mix of intense real-life events and intimate connections that can melt even the hardest hearts thanks to the CBS show, which has won an incredible 15 Primetime Emmys to date in addition to several other honors.

For the 36th season, the show's creators, Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster will return to lead the charge. Van Munster has directed 395 episodes so far, and he will likely continue to do so in future seasons. Phil Keoghan, the host, has directed 17 episodes since 2022. Jerry Bruckheimer, Elise Doganieri, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Patrick Cariaga, Mark A. Vertullo, and Phil Keoghan are among the executive producers of the series.

The Amazing Race season 36 premieres on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 9:30 PM ET on CBS.