The Amazing Race is finally gracing fan screens again on March 13, after season 35 bids adieu to fans in December 2023. The family-favorite show has been airing for over two decades now and keeps increasing in popularity. That is mainly because of its plotline, which follows its contestants through different countries as they race through them by different means of transport.

The last season, 35, saw brothers Greg and John Franklin win after they went through Thailand, Vietnam, India, Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Sweden, Ireland, and the US. The new season has promised to add new countries like the Dominican Republic and Barbados to its thrill.

The new season is to premiere on CBS on March 13 at 9:30 pm and will have 90-minute-long episodes.

The new season promises the return of 90-minute-long episodes on The Amazing Race season 36

Release date and timings for all regions

The new season of the Emmy-winning travel competition show is to see new duos of father-daughters, mother-sons, couples, and best friends, among others, showing camaraderie to race to the finish.

For people around the world who want to catch the show on CBS as soon as it is released in the US on Eastern Time, the below table should help.

Time Zone Date Time Central Time March 13, 8:30 pm Pacific Time March 13, 6:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time March 13, 9:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time March 14, 1:30 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time March 14, 12:30 pm Central European Time March 14, 2:30 am Eastern European Time March 14, 3:30 am India Standard Time March 14, 1 am

The Amazing Race season 36 will be screened live on Paramount+ as well, for those who want to watch it without the cable. Paramount+ gives a free subscription of seven days, after which its plan starts at $5.99.

What to expect from The Amazing Race Season 36?

The Amazing Race season 36 will start in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where the participants will be expected to compete in a Mexican rodeo. In other tasks, the contestants will be paragliding in Colombia and rally car racing in Argentina.

The contenders will visit two new countries for the show as they swim through the waterfalls of the Dominican Republic and stop at pop singer Rihanna's hometown of Barbados. Other countries that season 36 will vicariously show its viewers are Chile and Uruguay.

The new season will also see the return of U-turn and Express Pass, two historical rounds of the show. Since this season was the first one to be filmed after COVID, the participants will be seen traveling on commercial airlines, as opposed to the charters they took during the pandemic.

This season of The Amazing Race will also have non-elimination legs like the last season, and to make up for this, they introduced 13 record pairs, like the last season, which was filmed after season 36.

Season 36 will be hosted by New Zealander and CBS veteran Phil Keoghan, who has hosted the show for over two decades now. Phil also hosts CBS' Tough as Nails and has his own podcast, Buckit, where he interviews stars.

The Amazing Race is mostly known for the camaraderie between the pairs, which is used to navigate through difficult terrain in regions of the world that don't know the language they speak. Sometimes they also have to find their own means of travel. However, it is this grueling race that makes its winner deserving of $1 million in prize money.

