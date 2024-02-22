The Amazing Race season 36: Full list of cast members

The Amazing Race has been a constant for more than two decades now, with the show first starting in 2001. After season 35 wrapped up in December last year, fans have eagerly been waiting for the next installment.

The show is again set to follow 13 pairs throughout the world as they race to win the $1 million prize money. The duos this season include a mother-son, a father-daughter, and twin brothers among couples and friends.

The new season, which is to premiere on March 13 on CBS at 9:30 p.m. ET, is to make a start in Mexico, then proceed to Columbia, Argentina, and so on. While the newest season is only a stone's throw away, fans can't help but want in on the contestants.

Contesting duos of The Amazing Race season 36

1) Derek and Shelisa Williams

Derek and Shelisa are 57 and 55 respectively. Derek is a retired chief of police, while Shelisa is a retired sheriff's lieutenant. They are a married couple and hail from Alta Loma, California.

2) Dannie and Angie Butler

Danny and Angie are a mother-son duo. Danny is a 27-year-old university resident director, while Angie is a 55-year-old seventh-grade teacher. They hail from San Diego, California, and Walla Walla, Washington, respectively.

3) Rod and Leticia Gardner

Rod, 46, is a former NFL player and the owner of Gshred Supplements, while Leticia, 38, is a fitness business owner. They are from Lawrenceville, Georgia, and are married.

4) Michelle and Shawn Clark

Michelle and Shawn are 39 and 46, respectively, and hail from East Point, Georgia. They are married and co-own Double Dutch Aerobics.

5) Yvonne Chavez and Melissa Main

Yvonne and Melissa are dating at ages 40 and 38. Hailing from San Diego, California, Yvonne is the global strategy operations lead, while Melissa is an investigator for the US Navy special operations.

6) Sunny Pulver and Bizzy Smith

This duo of best friends is from Edgerton and New Berlin, Wisconsin. Both 41-year-old Sunny and 37-year-old Bizzy are firefighters.

7) Amber Craven and Vinny Cagungun

Amber is 30, while Vinny is 37. These nurse anesthetists from Englewood, Colorado, are dating.

8) Ricky Rotandi and Cesar Aldrete

Ricky and Cesar are also dating and hail from New York. Ricky, 34, is a preschool teacher, while Cesar, 34, is a food stylist.

9) Juan Villa and Shane Bilek

Juan, 29, and Shane, 29, are a best-friend duo from Spokane, Washington, and Marine City, Michigan, respectively. They are both Air Force pilots.

10) Anthony and Bailey Smith

Anthony and Bailey are twin brothers from Clearwater, Florida. They are 26-year-old recruiters.

11) Kishori Turner and Karishma Cordero

This duo of cousins hails from Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Austin, Texas. Kishori is a 26-year-old senior marketing strategist, and Karishma is a 22-year-old student.

12) Maya and Rohan Mody

Maya and Rohan are students from Monmouth Junction, New Jersey. They are siblings, ages 20 and 23.

13) Chris and Mary Foster

This father-daughter duo is from Waltham, Massachusetts. Chris, 60, is a receptionist, whereas Mary, 27, is a marketing manager.

The show's season 36 begins in Puerto Vallarta, where the contestants will start with a Mexican rodeo. When they reach Colombia, they will be expected to paraglide their way to the rally car race in Argentina.

The official description of season 36 also says that the players will also experience two new countries: a swim through the waterfalls in the Dominican Republic and a race in Barbados.

