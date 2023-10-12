The Amazing Race 35 episode 3: Results, locations and latest updates

The Amazing Race 35, the adventurous reality competition series, promised an electrifying journey for viewers when it premiered on September 27, 2023. It kicked off with 13 diverse teams, each bringing unique backgrounds and equations to the intense race.

Post major format changes, including the use of a private chartered jet and a captivating European-focused route, episode 3 of The Amazing Race 35 aired on October 11 and surprised viewers with no elimination, qualifying all 11 teams for the next leg of the competition.

This installment entails more than just geographic shifts as it ushers in extended 90-minute episodes, promising an in-depth exploration of contestants' strategies, gameplay, and the alliances forming amidst the race's crucible. From the bustling streets of Los Angeles to multiple picturesque settings of Europe and Asia, with a climactic finish in Washington, the official locations for the intercontinental trek span the globe.

New format, locations, and top 11 teams of The Amazing Race 35 episode 3

The Amazing Race season 34 continued to implement the production changes initiated during season 33, necessitated by the pandemic. It also introduced a major shift from the more restrictive path of season 33 with a memorable leg in Jordan.

These alterations included the utilization of a chartered jet and a focus on a primarily European route. Ultimately, the Big Brother 24 pair, Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, emerged as the victorious champions in season 34.

The trailer for The Amazing Race 35, which aired on August 30, 2023, confirmed the extended 90-minute episodes. It also offered a glimpse of contestants embarking on a global adventure, journeying through diverse locations, from Hollywood in Los Angeles to Thailand, Vietnam, India, Germany, Slovenia, and Sweden, and the thrilling finale in Washington, D.C.

The Amazing Race 35 marked its inaugural visit to Slovenia, a first in the show's extensive history, where the series has explored more than 80 different countries. Previously, fans have witnessed contestants racing to iconic destinations in China, India, France, Italy, and Thailand.

The standout transformation in The Amazing Race 35 lies in its transition to extended, 90-minute episodes for the entire season. Earlier, The Amazing Race has predominantly featured one-hour episodes, except for premieres, finales, and special installments.

In the second leg on October 4, 2023, teams headed to Vietnam. The rankings mirrored the first leg, with married grocers Jocelyn Chao and Victor Limary in first, father-son duo Rob and Corey McArthur in second, and brothers Greg and John Franklin in third.

Cast competing currently

Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson, a father-daughter duo, come from Petty and Royse City, Texas. Steve, aged 54, works as a paint contractor, while Anna Leigh, aged 28, is a multi-talented professional, serving as a speech pathologist, private flight attendant, and influencer. They also emerged victorious in the episode 3 of The Amazing Race 35.

Joel Strasser and Garrett Smith, aged 42 and 43, are best friends hailing from Kuna and Meridian, Idaho. Joel is an auto claims training specialist, while Garrett is a delivery driver. They first crossed paths 22 years ago while serving in the military. They were the first runner-up and finished as the top 2 in the third episode of the race.

Rob and Corey McArthur, aged 48 and 25, form a father-son team. They hail from Riverside, California, and New York City. Rob is a teaching assistant and assistant football coach, while Corey is a senior manager in client strategy and analytics. Corey's perspective is shaped by his deaf father, inspiring him to uphold their shared values. They finished in position 3 during the latest challenge.

Todd and Ashlie Martin, both 38, are a married couple residing in Chino, California. Todd is a special education teacher, and Ashlie works as a hospitality account manager. They've known each other since they were 15. They finished in the Top 4 on episode 3 of The Amazing Race 35.

Robbin Tomich and Chelsea Day, both 41, are best friends from Washington, bonded since junior high. They're now dedicated stay-at-home moms, and Chelsea supported Robbin during a tough time after her husband's battle with leukemia. They finished in position 5 during the latest episode of the show.

Morgan and Lena Franklin, aged 31 and 29, are sisters hailing from New York City and Los Angeles. Both are marketing executives. A fun fact about Lena is that she once managed to binge-watch an impressive 27 seasons of The Amazing Race in just two months. They finished 6th during the most recent episode.

Joe Moskowitz and Ian Todd, aged 35 and 40, are a recently engaged couple from New York City. Joe is a Head of Business Development for a commercial real estate tech platform, and Ian is a Senior Director at a marketing tech start-up. Their story started at the gym, where shared glances kindled a lasting bond. They finished at the 7th position on episode 3 of The Amazing Race 35.

Brothers Greg and John Franklin, aged 25 and 27, hail from New York City and Mountain View, California. Greg is a software developer, and John is a product manager. They've globe-trotted together, from Montreal to Thailand and China, solidifying their tight-knit bond, including sharing a bunk bed during home visits. They finished at position 8 during The Amazing Race 35 episode 3.

Andrea Simpson and Malaina Hatcher, aged 44 and 45, are college best friends from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Malaina is a Tax Examiner Technician, while Andrea is a Director of Credit Management. Their vibrant dynamic and spirits add a friendly attitude to the race. They finished at position 9 in the last episode.

Jocelyn Chao and Victor Limary, a married couple from Albuquerque, both aged 49, work as grocery store managers. The college sweethearts finished in 10th position during episode 3. They've been fans of The Amazing Race for years, with their children motivating them to finally apply for The Amazing Race 35.

Brothers Liam and Yeremi Hykel, aged 23 and 24, hail from Cheyenne, Wyoming, and San Marcos, Texas. Liam is a U.S. Navy veteran, while Yeremi is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Their journey represents a recent reconnection after over 5 years of a fractured relationship. They finished in 11th position in Episode 3.

In the third episode of The Amazing Race 35, which aired on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, no team faced elimination. The episode featured challenging tasks such as making rice paper or customizing a scooter with vinyl wrapping in Vietnam.

While no team was eliminated, the teams finishing at the bottom were brothers Liam Hykel and Yeremi Hykel, as well as the married couple Jocelyn Chao and Victor Limary. The makers decided to let all teams remain in the race.

With eleven teams left in the arena, this global adventure promises more excitement as the competition unfolds. Viewers can catch the latest episode of the show on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm ET on CBS and can also stream it on Paramount+ the following day, available through December 20, 2023.