Phil Keoghan sets the pace for The Amazing Race season 36

The popular reality show The Amazing Race is coming back for season 36, keeping fans around the world hooked. Phil Keoghan returns as the experienced host, his presence now closely tied to the show's adventurous spirit. The series is known for challenging contestants with tasks across the globe while highlighting different cultures.

In an exclusive interview with Parade Magazine on March 11, 2024, Phil previewed the new season and expressed his views on the show's new changes. The new season premieres on March 13, 2024, and plans to continue the show's celebrated run. With episodes extended to 90 minutes, this season will take a deeper look at the contestants' journeys, giving viewers a more in-depth experience.

The Amazing Race season 36 is slated to premiere on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. A major shift comes in the form of extended 90-minute episodes for this installment. This expanded runtime allows for a more in-depth depiction of the contestants' journeys, the challenges they face, and the diverse cultures they explore.

Host Phil Keoghan has provided a sneak peek into what The Amazing Race season 36 has in store, building excitement among the show's devoted fanbase. According to Phil, their primary emphasis this season lies in the editing process, going beyond merely shooting footage. He expressed,

"Back in the day, for time, a lot of stuff would get tightened…I think we'd lose some of the context. And you couldn't open the show up as much as you wanted to because you're trying to cut for time. So we couldn't hold on the shots a little longer. We couldn't hear more from the contestants about what they loved about being there.”

He continued,

“So now doing a time shift, and going back to a season that was not shot with 90 [minutes] in mind, it's been quite refreshing to go back and then open up the show a little bit in places that we knew we had to tighten before. It's been hugely rewarding to just have more time to share more of the world with the viewers."

Keoghan's ability to tease the upcoming adventures without revealing too much has been a key factor in building excitement for the new season. Since The Amazing Race began, Phil Keoghan has been integral to the show's identity. His hosting approach blends excitement with deep insight into the race's format and the obstacles contestants face.

The globetrotting host, Phil Keoghan, draws from a lifetime of travel and adventure experiences. A near-death incident at 19 proved a turning point, driving him towards a life of exploration and conquering challenges.

The longer episodes of The Amazing Race are expected to provide a deeper connection between the audience and the teams, offering a more nuanced view of the strategies, teamwork, and interpersonal dynamics that unfold during the race.

Season 36 kicks off in the lively city of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, setting the stage for a culturally diverse journey. The race travels across multiple countries, including Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Barbados, and the Dominican Republic, before culminating in Pennsylvania.

Adding an intriguing twist, season 36 introduces a secret celebrity director, injecting an element of surprise and novelty into the show. Furthermore, this installment stands out by eliminating non-elimination legs, heightening the race's competitive intensity.

Stay tuned as The Amazing Race season 36 is set to premiere on March 13, 2024.