The Amazing Race season 36 episode 8: Recap and more details explored

The Amazing Race season 36 premiered in March 2024, and since then, it has hooked the viewers to its hooking show format. In this competition series, teams split in two have to collaborate on multiple challenges and complete tasks to secure their position in the game.

Hosted by Phil Keoghan, the hit reality TV show initially featured thirteen teams, because of elimination only six are the remaining ones, including Ricky & Cesar, Juan & Shane, Amber & Vinny, Yvonne & Melissa, Rod & Leticia, and Angie & Danny. In episode 8, a tough task leads to a surprising elimination.

The Amazing Race season 36 episode 8 titled That's What Being Strong Will Do was exclusively released on CBS on May 1, 2024. The episode synopsis states:

"Teams travel to Barbados where they visit the childhood home of Rihanna."

What happened on The Amazing Race season 36 episode 8?

The Amazing Race season 36 episode 8 started with an episode 7 recap where contestants had to finish multiple tasks and reach the Pit Stop in Montevideo, Uruguay, on time. One of the strongest teams this season, Ricky & Cesar, secured the top spot for the fourth time this season, leaving firefighters Sunny & Bizzy in seventh place. Sunny & Bizzy were eliminated from the game because they were the ones to hit the mat last.

In episode 8, the remaining players had to race in Bridgetown, Barbados. The first teams to depart included Ricky & Cesar and Angie & Danny, who struggled to find their clue in the neighborhood of Fairfield. During the search, it rained, but the two teams were running out of time, so they took a jeep to their next destination.

Meanwhile, The Amazing Race viewers get an update on what Rod & Leticia, Amber & Vinny, Yvonne & Melissa, and Juan & Shane are up to. Rod & Leticia reach the Roadblock right after Yvonne & Melissa. The fastest team Ricky & Cesar finds the next clue in Rihanna's childhood home. Later, they realize their clue hints at going to Long Bay Beach as their next spot.

Amber & Vinny were left behind as they lost their map. However, they got through and found Rihanna's house on time. Now that all teams arrived at Long Bay Beach, the next task was a choice between Fish Pot Building and Seaweed Clearing.

The Amazing Race participants, Ricky & Cesar, Yvonne & Melissa, Amber & Vinny, Angie & Danny, and Rod & Leticia chose Fish Pot Building in which these five duos had to make a fish pot from scratch using materials such as sticks and wire mesh. After the fish pot was completed, the fisher would decide whose pots were sturdy and, in return, would give the players their next clue.

The only team that chose Seaweed Clearing was Juan & Shane. In this task, teams had to do a cleanup and fill the blue barrel for a clue in return. Toward the end of The Amazing Race season 36 episode 8, Ricky & Cesar reach the first pit stop at Hastings Rocks followed by Juan & Shane. The leg eight results were:

Ricky & Cesar Juan & Shane Amber & Vinny Yvonne & Melissa Rod & Leticia Angie & Danny

Angie & Danny being the last, were eliminated from the show.

The Amazing Race season 36 is available to stream on CBS.