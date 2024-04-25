The Amazing Race 36: Age of all contestants explored 

The Amazing Race 36 premiered on March 13, 2024, and the episode, titled You Cant Drive while You're Crying, hooked viewers to the addictive challenges and overall format of the CBS show. Since then, seven episodes have been released on the network.

Hosted by Phil Keoghan, The Amazing Race 36 contestants are split into duos of thirteen teams to compete for the grand prize of $1,000,000. The official synopsis of the reality competition series is stated as follows:

"Armed with a limited budget, 13 teams of two embark on a race around the world that rewards $1 million to the first team to reach the final destination."

Given the excitement that the first set of episodes generated, fans are naturally keen to learn more about the contestants this season.

Age of cast members of The Amazing Race 36

Derek and Shelisa Williams

Derek and Shelisa Williams (Image via CBS)

The first contestants on The Amazing Race 36 are Derek and his wife Shelisa Williams. By profession, Derek is a 57-year-old retired chief of police officer and Shelisa is a 55-year-old sheriff’s lieutenant.

This couple from Alta Loma, California is the only one in their 50s, and fans are excited to see how their background in law enforcement will help them evaluate their strategies in the game.

Danny and Angie Butler

Danny and Angie Butler (Image via CBS)

Next up is the mother-and-son duo, Danny and Angie Butler. Danny is a 27-year-old university resident director from San Diego, California. Meanwhile, Angie, the 55-year-old seventh-grade teacher, currently resides in Walla Walla, Washington. Throughout each episode, viewers will see more of their connection and bond.

Rod and Leticia Gardner

Rod and Leticia Gardner (Image Youtube/ Temitayo Agoro)

Another married couple participating in this season is NFL player Rod and his wife Leticia Gardner. The 46-year-old from Lawrenceville, Georgia owns Gshred Supplements and played as a wide receiver in the early 2000s. Meanwhile, Leticia, 38, is a business owner in the fitness industry.

Michelle and Sean Clark

Sean & Michelle Clark (Image via Youtube/ BlackandMarriedWithKids.com)

Michelle and Sean Clark are the fourth pair to participate in The Amazing Race 36. They are based in East Point, Georgia, and co-own Double Dutch Aerobics. Michelle, aged 39, and Sean, aged 46, help people with the DDA certification and motivate others to prioritize fitness.

Yvonne Chavez and Melissa Main

Yvonne Chavez and Melissa Main (Image via CBS)

40-year-old Yvonne Chavez and 38-year-old Melissa Main are currently dating. The duo from San Diego, California, have intriguing professions. Yvonne is a global strategy and operations lead and Melissa is a US Navy special operations investigator.

Sunny Pulver and Bizzy Smith

Sunny Pulver and Bizzy Smith (Image via CBS 58)

This season, viewers have been introduced to a few teammates who are real-life partners, while others participating in the competition are best friends. One of these duos includes 41-year-old Sunny Pulver and 37-year-old Bizzy Smith. The Edgerton and New Berlin firefighters are ready to test their luck.

Amber Craven and Vinny Cagungun

Amber Craven and Vinny Cagungun (Image via CBS)

The Amazing Race 36 cast members Amber Craven and Vinny Cagungun share the same profession and are from Englewood, Colorado. The two nurse anesthetists are aged 30 and 37, respectively. Amber and Vinny's strengths will be interesting to watch during their time on the CBS show.

Ricky Rotandi and Cesar Aldrete

Ricky Rotandi and Cesar Aldrete (Image via CBS)

The eighth duo on season 36 are also dating in real life. Ricky, a preschool teacher, and Cesar, a food stylist from New York, share the same age. Both contestants, aged 34, are positive they will secure a safe place for themselves and last long in the competition.

Juan Villa and Shane Bilek

Juan Villa and Shane Bilek (Image via CBS)

Juan and Shane are 34-year-old best friends from Spokane, Washington, and Marine City, Michigan, respectively. As Air Force pilots, both team members bring their friendship and military experience to the game. Viewers are curious whether the pilot duo will head to the next round and survive till the end of the game.

Anthony and Bailey Smith

Anthony and Bailey, twin brothers from Clearwater, Florida, are 26-year-old recruiters. Throughout the competition series, they will impress the audience with their strong connection by being on the same page. To see what Anthony and Bailey are up to, fans can follow their official social media handles and stay updated with their life events.

Kishori Turner and Karishma Cordero

26-year-old senior marketing strategist Kishori Turner and 22-year-old student Karishma Cordero from Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Austin, Texas are cousins. They are participating in The Amazing Race 36 to test their physical limits. Kishori and Karishma's blood connection makes them stronger and helps them understand each other better.

Maya and Rohan Mody

Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, residents Maya and Rohan are a brother-sister duo in this reality TV series. Both siblings are aged 20 and 23, respectively. Rohan is a master's student. Viewers will witness the energetic and optimistic siblings embark on a new journey on the CBS show.

Chris Foster and Mary Cardona-Foster

Chris Foster and Mary Cardona-Foster (Image via CBS)

The father-daughter duo Chris and Mary, aged 60 and 27, respectively are residents of Waltham, MA. Chris is a receptionist and Mary is a marketing manager, and they bring a mixture of experience and enthusiasm to The Amazing Race 36.

Readers can stream The Amazing Race 36 exclusively on CBS every week on Wednesday. The upcoming episode 8 will be released on May 1, 2024.