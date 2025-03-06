The Amazing Race Season 37 premiere recap: 14 teams are introduced while a double elimination stuns the cast

The Amazing Race Season 37 premiered on CBS on March 5, 2025. The "season of surprises" debuted with 14 teams, an element unprecedented on the Emmy-winning competitive reality show. However, only 12 teams progressed in the show as a new "Fork in the Road" twist sent two teams home, stunning the others with the double elimination.

The participants met host Phil Keoghan at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures where Phil introduced the "Fork in the Road" twist, explaining how the players would compete in two simultaneous races and witness two eliminations. As soon as the race commenced, the cast members discovered their first stop was Hong Kong, China, where they would find their first clue.

In addition to "Roadblock," the "Fork in the Road" twist further complicated the teams' journeys to the Pit Stop. The twist presented the contestants with two detours: Dance and Sing, with each category featuring seven teams. The team that finished last in each category would get eliminated from the show.

While some teams managed to get a head start by quickly collecting clues and following through with it, others struggled to overcome the challenges that came their way.

What happened in The Amazing Race Season 37 Episode 1?

Jonathan and Ana, Melinda and Erika, Courtney and Jasmin, and Carson and Jack were able to get on the first flight leaving for China. The rest of the teams had to wait for the second flight. After landing in Hong Kong, the teams had to head to Tian Tan Buddha to find their next clue. Jonathan and Ana, and Carson and Jack secured the second one that told them to travel to Cheung Chau Island.

While the second flight landed, husband and wife twosome, Jonathan and Ana had already left for the island by getting on the first ferry right before it left. The remaining teams of The Amazing Race received tickets for the next ferry, except for sisters Jackye and Lauren, who had to get on the last ferry.

Meanwhile, Jonathan and Ana reached a "Roadblock," in which they had to climb a bamboo tower to proceed in the race. Ana successfully completed the task before the others caught up to them. The Amazing Race couple then discovered they had to travel to Lok Kwan Street Park, where they would face the "Fork in the Road" twist.

While they asked for directions, their competitors reached the "Roadblock," upsetting them. One by one the players completed the "Roadblock" and caught up to Jonathan and Ana as they waited to board a ferry. Jackye and Lauren were the last to complete the "Roadblock."

Meanwhile, the other teams boarded taxis to head to a brand-new "Fork in the Road" twist on The Amazing Race. However, Courtney and Jasmin struggled to find one.

Once the teams arrived at the new twist, they discovered they had to choose between "Dance" or "Sing." For "Dance," they had to learn a choreographed dance routine in a lion costume, whereas for "Sing," they had to sing lines from a Cantonese opera.

Nick and Mike, Carson and Jack, Ernest and Bridget, Bernie and Carrigain, Mark and Larry, and Brett and Mark chose "Dance," whereas Alyssa and Josiah, Han and Holden, Jonathan and Ana, Melinda and Erika, Pops and Jeff, and Scott and Lori chose "Sing." Meanwhile, Courtney and Jasmin were stuck finding a taxi, where Jackye and Lauren were still on the last ferry.

Courtney and Jasmin soon realized they had been showing the taxi drivers the English spelling of their destination. Once rectified, they reached the "Fork in the Road" twist and opted to dance. In the meantime, The Amazing Race teams struggled to pass the twist.

Carson and Jack passed the hurdle on their third attempt, putting themselves in the top spot of the race. The duo was then asked to head to the Pit Stop, which was the West Kowloon Cultural District.

Soon after, Brett and Mark secured the second place for the time being after finishing the "Dance" task on their third attempt. Alyssa and Josiah were currently the first place holders for the "Sing" route. After a while, Jackye and Lauren arrived and were given the only spot remaining in the "Sing" category.

Carson and Jack were the first to reach The Amazing Race Pit Stop, earning themselves $3,000 each. Brett and Mark came in second place, whereas Ernest and Bridget finished in third. Bernie and Carrigain greeted Phil at the Pit Stop as the fourth team from the "Dance" category. Alyssa and Josiah were the first team from the "Sing" route to reach the Pit Stop, earning $3,000 each.

Mark and Larry failed to outperform their competitors and were eliminated from The Amazing Race. Likewise, Jackye and Lauren were eliminated from the race as the last team to make it to the finish line from the "Sing" route. Jonathan and Ana secured second place, while Scott and Lori, and Pops and Jeff finished in third and fourth places respectively.

The Amazing Race airs new episodes every Wednesday at 9:30 pm ET exclusively on CBS.

