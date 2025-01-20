The Amazing Race season 37: Release date, time, and more details explored

Season 37 of the globe-trotting reality show The Amazing Race is set to premiere on March 5, 2025, on CBS at 9:30 pm Eastern Time or 8:30 pm Central Time. Each episode will be 90 minutes long. This eagerly-anticipated announcement was made by the show's long-time host, Phil Keoghan, in an Instagram post in November 2024.

In the Instagram video, host Phil Keoghan revealed that the show finally had an air date and that the new season will have 90-minute weekly episodes. The trend of 90-minute episodes continues after first being introduced in season 35 of The Amazing Race.

The multiple Emmy Award-winning series follows different teams of two people (usually with a pre-existing relationship) who race around the world. The teams compete in various challenges, participating in other cultures and meeting different groups of people.

The show also has challenges for the teams, including physical and mental challenges and traveling with a limited budget. The teams have to go through these obstacles while trying to be the first to reach the final destination of each leg of the race.

More details on The Amazing Race season 37

Filming for season 37 of The Amazing Race started on May 18, 2024, in Los Angeles, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, with the teams then flying to Hong Kong. Destinations for filming included Osaka (Japan) and Barbosa (Portugal) before returning to the United States to wrap the shoot in Miami, Florida.

The new season has a grand prize of US $1 million, for which 14 teams of two will compete. Per reports by Goldderby.com, the new season will include various "twists" or "surprise elements" that would resemble season 35 of the show.

This throwback means the viewers can expect tasks such as the teams booking their flights and witnessing the Fast Forward round, an element of the game that allows a team to skip all their tasks and reach directly to the Pit Stop. There is also the U-Turn, which lets a team select a designated point in the race and force another team to take a U-turn, essentially adding more time to their rival's overall journey. Viewers can expect such features or more introduced in each leg.

While speaking about the new season of The Amazing Race in an interview with Goldderby in August 2024, host Phil Keoghan said:

"We wanted to do a season where there were a few surprise elements, so I guess that's what I would say would summarize what we did. There's just some things that come of left field for the contestants, and I think the viewers will find it fun. Not necessarily new twists but just surprises."

Keoghan added:

"We know the audience loves the airports; we know the audience loves mixing things up. We know that the audience loves going to new places, like Slovenia in Season 35. We got so much great feedback about Slovenia, so expect to see some new destinations, and also trying some new things."

Filming for the upcoming season 37 of The Amazing Race started in May in Hong Kong for the first leg of the trip at Tian Tan Buddha and moved to Osaka, Japan.

The remaining teams, who were not eliminated till this point, flew to Sarbosa, Portugal, before returning to the United States in Miami for the finale on June 14, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback